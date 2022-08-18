CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 18, 2022--
3Q/DEPT, the disruptive growth marketing agency that transforms brands into market leaders, today announced the release of its 2022 Growth Marketing Report. Published annually, the report is a comprehensive overview of the state of growth marketing based on a survey of marketing leaders across the United States.
“Until recently, it was enough to keep your brand and performance marketing separated, with teams rarely working towards the same goals,” said Rob Murray, CEO of 3Q/DEPT. “Now, with a slower economy and competitors that are constantly evolving and getting smarter, that just won’t work anymore to drive sustainable growth. Today’s most successful brands are quickly realizing that to excel in this increasingly competitive and crowded marketplace, they need to adopt a growth marketing mindset and craft an integrated, comprehensive marketing strategy that’s informed by data and takes a creative-first approach.”
For the 2022 report, which can be downloaded here, 3Q/DEPT once again surveyed 400 marketing leaders at companies with at least $100 million in annual revenue, equally represented across four industries: retail, technology, healthcare, and financial services. Respondents were asked about their understanding and adoption of growth marketing, investment priorities across the marketing funnel, and the metrics that inform their strategies.
The results revealed that the vast majority of marketers - 76% - are not embracing a growth marketing mindset. This severely limits their ability to reach new customers, expand existing consumer relationships, and gain a competitive advantage through a better buying experience.
The report also ranked respondents within 3Q/DEPT’s Growth Marketing Maturity Index™ (GMMI™), a proprietary self-assessment tool that allows brands to measure how advanced their growth marketing practices are based on six key “pillars” that contribute to a growth marketing mindset: strategic approach; data management and activation; management buy-in; in-house resources; agency support; and an integrated customer experience. Readers can also request to take the survey, to find out how they stack up against the survey’s respondents.
“Our clients know that the funnel is collapsing. Today’s highly-engaged customers are demanding a seamless, user-friendly experience across a wide array of digital channels and platforms,” said Murray. “This year’s report once again shows that brands that adopt an integrated media, growth marketing mindset are best positioned to uncover new audiences, increase customer lifetime value, and deliver a frictionless, omni-channel consumer journey.”
About 3Q/DEPT: 3Q/DEPT, formerly 3Q Digital, is one of the world’s largest independent digital growth marketing agencies. Verified by TechCrunch as an Expert Growth Marketing Agency, it has built an impressive portfolio of clients in a range of verticals through paid media, business strategy, decision sciences, creative, SEO, and content. 3Q/DEPT has ranked in Ad Age’s Best Places to Work list in 2020, 2021 and 2022, Inc.com’s Best Places to Work list in 2020 and 2021, and was also recognized on Adweek’s Fastest Growing Agencies list in 2019.
