CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2021--
3Q Digital, the disruptive growth marketing agency that transforms brands into market leaders, today announced the release of its 2022 Social Commerce Report. This extensive report provides an in-depth analysis of the state of social commerce across the country, and contains key insights on the beliefs and motivations behind its integration into brands’ overall marketing strategies.
"In conducting this study, we set out to fully understand the factors driving brands to adopt social commerce as a marketing initiative," said Diana Gordon, VP, eCommerce and Marketplace Strategy at 3Q Digital. "Social commerce is still in its early, formative stages, but the results of this study demonstrate that marketing leaders who were quick to embrace it are already seeing returns on their investments. At the same time, it’s clear that there’s an equal number of social commerce challenges that marketers will need to tackle as they look to maximize the effectiveness of this capability.”
The report, which can be downloaded here, shares the results of a nationwide survey of 400 senior marketing leaders from companies with at least $100 million in annual revenue, equally split across four industries: retail, consumer packaged goods (CPG), financial services, and technology. The survey polled respondents on their adoption of social commerce, the benefits and challenges they’ve experienced, and the platforms they’re using to execute their strategies.
The survey’s respondents provided a wealth of information about the current state of social commerce. Respondents across all industries stated that social commerce will continue to grow in importance and that their investment will likely increase substantially in the future. The results also point to the continued emergence of new platforms, capabilities, and tech and service solutions that will help brands leverage social commerce to complement their broader media strategy. The results demonstrate that social commerce, which already accounts for a significant portion of e-commerce in global markets, is quickly gaining traction within the United States.
The 2022 Social Commerce Report is one part of 3Q Digital’s ongoing efforts to leverage high-quality research about disruptive and emerging media as it works to deliver limitless growth for its clients. It comes on the heels of the 2021 Growth Marketing Report, which surveyed marketing leaders regarding their brand’s understanding and deployment of growth marketing and introduced 3Q Digital’s Growth Marketing Maturity Index™ (GMMI™).
About 3Q Digital
3Q Digital is one of the world’s largest independent digital growth marketing agencies. Verified by TechCrunch as an Expert Growth Marketing Agency, it has built an impressive portfolio of clients in a range of verticals through paid media, business strategy, decision sciences, creative, SEO, and content. 3Q Digital has twice earned a spot in both Ad Age’s Best Places to Work and Inc.com’s Best Workplaces lists, most recently in 2021, and was also recognized on Adweek’s Fastest Growing Agencies list in 2019.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211117005397/en/
CONTACT: Nick Herff
815-861-8864
KEYWORD: ILLINOIS UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SOCIAL MEDIA SEARCH ENGINE OPTIMIZATION RETAIL SEARCH ENGINE MARKETING OTHER COMMUNICATIONS TECHNOLOGY PUBLIC RELATIONS/INVESTOR RELATIONS FINANCE MARKETING ADVERTISING COMMUNICATIONS PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ONLINE RETAIL OTHER RETAIL OTHER TECHNOLOGY
SOURCE: 3Q Digital
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 11/17/2021 09:00 AM/DISC: 11/17/2021 09:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211117005397/en