PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island’s third coronavirus mass vaccination site opened Wednesday at the site of a former Benny's store in Middletown.
Appointments through the state’s website showed the new location was already fully booked.
The Middletown site joins state-run mass vaccination clinics that have already opened in Providence and Cranston. The state also plans to open a site at a former Sears store in Woonsocket, but the exact timeline has not been determined.
COVID-19 shots are also available for eligible residents at 30 community locations across the state and at numerous retail pharmacy locations.
Currently, residents age 65 and older are eligible to sign up for a shot, but Gov. Daniel McKee on Tuesday announced a plan to get teachers, school support staffers and day care workers their first shots by the end of the month.
Some school districts have already announced vaccination clinics for teachers for later this week, including Chariho and Warwick.
The state is also set to expand eligibility to residents age 60 to 64 and to people 18 and older with certain underlying health conditions.
Nearly 242,000 vaccine first doses have been administered in the state, and almost 98,000 people have been fully vaccinated, the state Department of Health said Wednesday.
———
UPDATED NUMBERS
The Rhode Island Department of Health on Wednesday reported more than 300 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and three more virus-related deaths.
There have now been nearly 129,600 known cases in the state and 2,559 fatalities.
The number of patients in the hospital with COVID-19 was 142 as of Monday, the latest day for which the information was available, down slightly from the prior day. Twenty-one people were in intensive care.
The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Rhode Island has risen over the past two weeks from 313 on Feb. 22 to 347 on Tuesday, according to researchers from Johns Hopkins.
The COVID Tracking Project has discontinued its data collection services, so the AP is switching to federal data compiled through the COVID-19 electronic laboratory reporting program.