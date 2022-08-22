DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 22, 2022--
The "Non-invasive Fat Reduction Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Market Technology (Cryolipolysis, Ultrasound, Low Level Lasers), by End Use (Hospitals, Stand Alone Practices, Multispecialty Clinics) by Region and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global non-invasive fat reduction market size is expected to reach USD 4.3 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 16.1% from 2022 to 2030
Treatments like Cryolipolysis, low-level lasers, and Ultrasound are the most commonly used method for noninvasive fat reduction procedures. The rising contribution of market players playing a prominent role in promoting such procedures is driving the market.
Other factors like rising awareness, increasing prevalence of obesity in developed and developing countries, rise in disposable income, change in lifestyle due to urbanization, and rising demand for body contouring procedures are expected to propel the market further.
Non-invasive procedures are rapidly replacing invasive surgeries and people are opting more for aesthetic procedures like body contouring as the risk associated with these treatments are negligible and are gaining a lot of spotlight through social platforms.
Behavioral Factors like physical inactivity, alcohol consumption, sedentary lifestyle, and rigorous working hours have contributed to the prevalence of conditions like obesity and diabetes. CoolScultping and Kybella were the most preferred workstations for the removal of fat in 2020.
The rise in the per capita disposable income also plays a pivotal role in the growth of this market. As stated by the U.S Bureau of Economic Analysis, disposable income reached 16661.65 USD billion as of December 2019.
A combination of various factors like advancements in technology, efficacy, and safety of such procedures, increasing obese population, and rigorous promotions will certainly boost the market in the following years.
The onset of Covid-19 disrupted the aesthetic market in the first and second quarters of 2020 due to low patient footfall and the risk of virus transmission. However, the market witnessed a recovery as the procedure volume increased as the demand for aesthetic treatments escalated post-pandemic.
Non-invasive Fat Reduction Market Report Highlights
- Cryolipolysis emerged as the largest segment in 2021 owing to increasing safety, efficacy, and negligible side effects during and after the treatment.
- Based on end-use, the Hospitals segment dominated the market in 2021, as hospitals are well equipped with high-end fat reduction devices with the latest innovative technology.
- North America dominated the global market in 2021. With the increasing demand for new technologies, along with advanced healthcare infrastructure, North America is expected to continue to dominate the market through the forecast period.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
Chapter 3. Non-invasive Fat Reduction Market Variables, Trends & Scope
Chapter 4. Non-invasive Fat Reduction Market: Segment Analysis, by Technology Type, 2018-2030 (USD Million)
Chapter 5. Non-invasive Fat Reduction Market: Segment Analysis, by End-use, 2018-2030 (USD Million)
Chapter 6. Non-invasive Fat Reduction Market: Regional Market Analysis, by Region, 2018-2030 (USD Million)
Chapter 7. Non-invasive Fat Reduction Market-Competitive Analysis
- Fosun Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd
- Cutera Inc
- Cynosure Inc
- Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc.
- Syneron Medical Ltd
- Btl
- Venus Concept
- Lumenis Ltd
- Candela Corporation,
- Hologic Inc
