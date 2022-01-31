A 4.5-magnitude earthquake shook northern Oklahoma, but was felt by many across the state and beyond, the U.S. Geological Survey reported Monday, Jan. 31.
The quake was recorded at 11:10 a.m., roughly 4.5 miles northwest of the town of Medford, and 96 miles north of Oklahoma City, USGS data shows.
More than 3,200 people — from Dallas to Houston to Kansas City to Wichita — reported feeling tremors to the USGS as of 12:45 p.m. CT.
The USGS said the 4.5-magnitude quake is “notable.”
A small cluster of less powerful quakes was also detected nearby. A 2.6-magnitude was recorded at 12:06 p.m., a 1.6-magnitude at 11:46 a.m., and a 1.6 earlier in the day at 7:21 a.m., according to the USGS.
The largest quake to strike Oklahoma was a 5.8-magnitude in 2016.
Earthquakes between 2.5 and 5.4 are “often felt, but only cause minor damage,” according to Michigan Tech.
