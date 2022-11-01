DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022--
The "4-Hour Virtual Seminar on Master Class for the HIPAA Officer: Protecting Patient Information and Implementing Today's Privacy, Security, and Breach Regulations" webinar has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The session begins with an overview of the HIPAA regulations and then continues with the presentation of the specifics of the Privacy Rule and recent and expected changes to HIPAA and other rules such as 42 CFR Part 2 regarding Substance Use Disorder information, and the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), including the impacts of required changes in your practices to meet the rules.
The session continues with a detailed examination of HIPAA Security Rule and Breach Notification requirements, including what you need to do to protect information and what you have to do if you don't, and the session concludes with a discussion of the essential activities of performing risk analysis, mitigating risk issues, documenting policies, procedures, and activities, training staff, and managers in the issues and policies they need to know about, and examining compliance readiness through drills and self-audits, all as part of a 10-step plan for reviewing and maintaining HIPAA compliance.
Why you should attend
The HIPAA Officer in any HIPAA-covered entity has a great deal of responsibility, and the right answers to compliance questions are not always obvious. The HIPAA Regulations carry significant obligations to protect the privacy and security of Protected Health Information, and significant penalties in the millions of dollars can result from non-compliance.
Even if you have worked on your HIPAA compliance in the past, you could be out of compliance today because of the changes to the rules, new guidance, changes in how you do business and manage PHI, changes to the threats to privacy and security, and even changes in other laws and policies not directly related to HIPAA.
All of these changes have an impact on your HIPAA compliance, and if you don't keep up, you are leaving yourself open to complaints and enforcement investigations. The HIPAA Officer needs to be up-to-date on the latest issues and be ready to review all the aspects of HIPAA compliance now, to be sure you are working in the right direction and are addressing the issues of greatest importance.
Areas of the rules that have shown compliance problems in the past are now targeted with guidance and audits to improve and verify compliance. There is new guidance on dealing with issues of opioid incidents. And new threats from insiders and Ransomware could expose or destroy your private information and harm your patients. There is plenty that can go wrong with HIPAA compliance, but with the right training and resources, you have a chance to make your patients happy and stay out of trouble.
Who Should Attend:
- HIPAA Privacy Officers
- HIPAA Security Officers
- Information Security Officers
- Risk Managers
- Compliance Officers
- Privacy Officers
- Health Information Managers
- Information Technology Managers
- Medical Office Managers
- Chief Financial Officers
- Systems Managers
- Legal Counsel
- Operations Directors
Key Topics Covered:
- Overview of HIPAA Privacy, Security, and Breach Notification Regulations
- Types of Entities
- Entity Relationships
- Business Associates
- HIPAA Privacy Rule and Patient Rights
- The Designated Record Set
- Access and Amendment of PHI
- Restrictions on Disclosures
- Communications and Access to Information
- HIPAA Privacy Rule and Uses and Disclosures of PHI
- Using Protected Health Information
- Disclosures to family and friends
- Disclosures to providers, care coordinators, etc.
- Disclosures to attorneys, minors, and guardian issues
- Training and Documentation Requirements
- Current Hot Topics in HIPAA and Privacy
- Enforcement and Audits
- Coordination with 42 CFR Part 2 and Substance Use Disorder information
- GDPR Compliance
- HIPAA Security and Breach Notification Rule Principles
- How the Privacy, Security, and Breach Rules Work Together
- Security Safeguards and The Role of Risk Analysis
- Incident Management and Breach Reporting
- Information Security Risk Analysis
- Information Security Management Process
- Risk Analysis Methods and Example
- HIPAA Security Policy Framework
- Risk Mitigation and Compliance Remediation
- Preventing Ransomware Issues
- Discovering Improper Insider Activity
- Social Media, Texting, e-mail, and Privacy
- Portable Devices and Remote Access
- Compliance Planning
- Documentation, Training, Drills, and Self-Audits
- The 10-Day HIPAA Compliance Plan
- Using Documentation to Your Advantage
- Training Methods and Compliance Improvement
- Conducting Drills in Incident Response
- Using the HIPAA Audit Protocol for Documentation
Speaker
Jim Sheldon-Dean is the founder and director of compliance services at Lewis Creek Systems, LLC, a Vermont-based consulting firm founded in 1982, providing information privacy and security regulatory compliance services to health care firms and businesses throughout the Northeast and nationally. Sheldon-Dean's firm provides a variety of advisory, training, assessment, policy development, project management and mitigation services for a number of health care providers, businesses, universities, small and large hospitals, urban and rural mental health and social service agencies, health insurance plans and health care business associates.
He serves on the HIMSS Information Systems Security Workgroup, the Workgroup for Electronic Data Interchange Privacy and Security Workgroup, and co-chairs the WEDI HIPAA Updates sub-workgroup. He is a frequent speaker regarding HIPAA and information privacy and security compliance issues at seminars and conferences, including speaking engagements at AHIMA national conventions and WEDI national conferences, and before the New York Metropolitan Chapter of the Healthcare Financial Management Association, Health Information Management Associations of New York City, New York State, and Vermont, the Connecticut Hospital Association, and the Hospital and Health System Association of Pennsylvania. Sheldon-Dean has nearly 30 years of experience in policy analysis and implementation, business process analysis, information systems and software development.
His experience includes leading the development of health care related Web sites; award-winning, best-selling commercial utility software; and mission-critical, fault-tolerant communications satellite control systems. In addition, he has eight years of experience doing hands-on medical work as a Vermont certified volunteer emergency medical technician. Sheldon-Dean received his B.S. degree, summa cum laude, from the University of Vermont and his master's degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
