TAMPA, Fla. — Two passengers and two flight attendants sustained injuries from “severe turbulence” during an Allegiant Airlines flight from Asheville, North Carolina, to the St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport on Wednesday afternoon, according to the airline.
Multiple ambulances responded to the runway to treat the passengers when they arrived. The flight, scheduled to land at 3:45 p.m. Eastern time, was carrying 179 passengers and six crew members, said Andrew Porrello, a spokesperson for Allegiant Airlines.
The plane “landed normally and taxied to the gate under its own power,” Porrello said. “Airport paramedics met the plane to assess two passengers and two flight attendants for injuries. They were transported to the hospital for further evaluation.”
The airline is investigating the incident, Porrello said.
