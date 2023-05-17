40 Years of People, Product and Purpose

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 17, 2023--
The story began on June 16, 1983, when the first Nissan manufactured in the U.S.− a white 720 pickup − rolled off the assembly line in Smyrna, marking the genesis of automotive production in Tennessee.
This year, Nissan celebrates 40 years of manufacturing in the U.S. With more than 15,000 team members across three facilities, the company has proudly built nearly 20 million vehicles and 13 million engines for customers around the globe. But more importantly, it has built lasting careers and stronger communities. (Photo: Business Wire)
Nissan has since expanded its U.S. footprint to include a powertrain plant in Decherd, Tennessee in 1997 and a vehicle assembly plant in Canton, Mississippi in 2003. Collectively, these facilities have proudly built 1 nearly 20 million vehicles and 13 million engines in the U.S. for customers around the globe.
“What began with one pickup truck has turned into four decades of manufacturing excellence,” said Nissan Americas Chairperson Jérémie Papin. “This milestone isn’t just about the products we’ve built and sold over the past 40 years. It’s also about applauding Nissan’s more than 21,000 U.S. employees who will take us into our future − our electrified future − and continue to enhance our products and services for customers.”
Stronger communities
Nissan prides itself on being supportive of its neighbors and helping to build stronger communities. Over the past 40 years, the company and its manufacturing team members have positively impacted communities through charitable contributions and volunteerism, including:
- 43,000 volunteer hours
- 38 homes constructed with Habitat for Humanity
- Nearly $26,000,000 in United Way donations
- Nearly $2,000,000 in educational scholarships
- 36,000 pints of blood donated to the American Red Cross
Electrified future
The vehicles of the near future are connected and electric. Nissan is supporting that transition by building factories of the future today as part of its long-term vision, Ambition 2030, which includes plans for 27 electrified models globally, including 19 all-electric vehicles, by 2030.
In 2022, Nissan announced a $500 million investment to transform its Canton, Mississippi facility into a center for U.S. EV production to support two all-new, all-electric vehicles in 2025. This investment is one of several the company is planning in the U.S. over the next five years, supporting its target of 40% of U.S. vehicle sales to be fully electric, by 2030.
To learn more about Nissan’s U.S. manufacturing operations, visit the company’s newly launched website www.NissanManufacturing.com.
1Manufactured with U.S. and imported parts.
