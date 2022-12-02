DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 2, 2022--
The "Biological Safety Cabinet Market by Type (Class I, Class II (Type A, Type B), Class III), End User (Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies, Diagnostic & Testing Laboratories, Academic Research Institutes), and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global biological safety cabinet market is projected to reach USD 0.4 billion by 2027 from USD 0.2 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 8.2%.
Market growth is driven by factors such as increased production of biosimilar products and increased research for vaccines. On the other hand, the challenges associated with biological safety cabinet is alternative containment cabinets is the major factors hampering the growth of this market.
The class II segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the biological safety cabinet market, by type, during the forecast period
The biological safety cabinet market is segmented into class I, class II and class III. In 2021, class II segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the biological safety cabinet market. The growing pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry and growing concerns over cell culture contamination are a major factor contributing to the growth of this segment.
The pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the biological safety cabinet market, by end-user, during the forecast period
The biological safety cabinet market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, diagnostic and testing laboratories and academic research institutes based on the type of waste.
In 2021, the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the biological safety cabinet market. Emerging markets offer lucrative growth opportunities are major factors contributing to the growth of this segment.
Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in biological safety cabinet market
The Asia Pacific region is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing number of conferences focused on creating awareness of biosafety is driving the growth of the biological safety cabinet market in this region.
Competitive landscape
The key players in this market are Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Kewaunee Scientific (US), Labconco (US), Esco Micro (Singapore), The Baker Company (US), NuAire (US), Germfree Laboratories (US), Cruma (Spain), Air Science (US), Berner International (US), Azbil Telstar (Spain), LaboGene (Denmark), Biolab Scientific (Canada), LAMSYSTEMS (Germany), and Faster S.r.l. (Italy).
Premium Insights
- Increased Risk of Pandemics and Communicable Diseases to Drive Market
- Class II Segment Will Continue to Dominate Market in 2027
- Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies - Largest End-users of Biological Safety Cabinets
- Asia-Pacific Region to Register Highest Growth in Forecast Period
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Favorable Regulations
- Increased Risk of Pandemics and Communicable Diseases
- Increasing Number of R&D Activities in Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies
- Rapid Growth in Biologics
- Growing Concerns Over Cell Culture Contamination
Restraints
- Alternative Containment Cabinets
- High Cost of Biological Safety Cabinets
Opportunities
- Emerging Markets Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities
Case Studies
- Case Study: Laboratory Biological Safety Cabinet (Bsc) Explosion
Company Profiles
Key Players
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Kewaunee Scientific
- Labconco
- Esco Micro
- The Baker Company
- Nuaire
- Germfree Laboratories
- Cruma
- Air Science
- Berner International
- Azbil Telstar
- Labogene
- Biolab Scientific
- Lamsystems GmbH
- Faster S.R.L.
Other Players
- Mrc Laboratory Equipment
- Nanbei Instrument Limited
- Thermolab
- Labmate
- Topair Systems, Inc.
- Albian Group
- Thomas Scientific
- Zhejiang Fuxia Medical Technology Co. Ltd.
- Stericox
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wmzy6z
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221202005452/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER HEALTH PHARMACEUTICAL SURGERY MANAGED CARE MEDICAL DEVICES INFECTIOUS DISEASES HOSPITALS CLINICAL TRIALS SCIENCE BIOTECHNOLOGY OTHER SCIENCE NURSING HEALTH RESEARCH MEDICAL SUPPLIES
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 12/02/2022 01:33 PM/DISC: 12/02/2022 01:33 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221202005452/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.