41% of respondents to a survey among those in the Media and Entertainment industry said that only “some” progress has been made over the past three years in advancement of women in senior management positions, with 23% saying “not very much” progress has been made and 31% saying there has been “quite a lot” of progress.

The survey, conducted among Multichannel News subscribers, was released in conjunction with the 2023 Wonder Women awards, honoring the achievements of leaders in Media and Entertainment.

The survey additionally found that:

  • 49% said that steps companies in the industry have taken to ensure advancement of women have been “ok, but more needs to be done,” with 20% saying they have been insufficient and 27% saying they have been excellent
  • 65% believe only marginal progress will be made over the next three years in ensuring greater representation of women in senior management, with 33% expecting significant progress
  • 44% say the biggest obstacle to further advancement is that companies are not sufficiently dedicated to making advancement happening, with 20% saying there are not adequate training programs for women and 20% saying there have not been sufficient efforts to recruit women into these positions
  • 35% of respondents would like to see greater efforts at recruitment, while 25% would like to see implementation of advancement programs in companies and 27% feel there is a need for more effective management training programs for women

The 2023 Multichannel News Wonder Women awards, now in its 25 th year, celebrates female leadership and empowerment. This year’s event will be held March 23 rd with a gala luncheon at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City and honorees will be highlighted in a special edition of Multichannel News.

Multichannel News is owned by Future US, Inc, the leading information and event producer for professional communications, entertainment, and education technology markets.

This year’s honorees are:

Samira Bakhtiar

Director, Global Media & Entertainment Sales

Amazon Web Services

Karen Barroeta

EVP, Production & Development

Telemundo Global Studios

Marnie Black

Executive Vice President, Public Relations

AMC Networks

Amy Campbell

Chief Marketing Officer

Paramount Media Networks & MTV Entertainment Studios

Pola Changnon

General Manager

Turner Classic Movies

Sonia Coleman

Senior Vice President, Human Resources

Disney General Entertainment Content and ESPN

Kathleen Finch

Chairman and Chief Content Officer, US Networks Group

Warner Bros. Discovery

Annie Howell

Chief Communications Officer

Hallmark Media

Kate O'Brian

Executive Vice President, Scripps News Division

The E.W. Scripps Company

Rori Peters

SVP Content Distribution & Marketing

TV One

Sharon Peters

Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer

Charter Communications, Inc.

Melody Smalls

EVP, Global Human Resources

Allen Media Group

Michelle Strong

Senior Vice President, Distribution

A+E Networks

Suzanne Sullivan

Executive Vice President, Ad Sales, FOX Entertainment

Fox Corporation

Monica Williams

SVP, Digital Products & Operations

NBCUniversal

About Multichannel News

For over 30 years, Multichannel News has reached cable television and telecommunications professionals with news on programming, advertising, marketing, finance, technology, broadband, and government activities for the worldwide multichannel industries.

About Future plc

Future plc is an international multimedia company established in the United Kingdom in 1985. The company has over 220 brands that span magazines, newsletters, websites, and events in fields such as video games, technology, films, music, photography, home, and knowledge.

