Dozens of dogs and puppies were rescued from “inhumane” conditions near the North Carolina coast, officials said.
The 47 dogs and 14 puppies were found in “unsanitary and inhumane living conditions” at Bentwood Labradors in Moyock, which is in northeastern North Carolina, not far from the state’s Outer Banks, Currituck County government officials wrote on Facebook on Friday.
They were rescued by Currituck Animal Services. Officials said the dogs’ owner is facing charges.
One dog was found dead and “several others were taken for emergency medical treatment,” officials said.
“The rest of the dogs are being assessed and cared for at the Animal Shelter,” officials said. “More information on the dogs’ health and any possible adoptions will be announced as it is determined.”
The Currituck Animal Shelter wrote Friday on Facebook that it’s working to get the dogs “settled in and assessed.”
“ If you were working with the breeder on purchasing a dog or puppy, please contact him regarding your deposit,” the shelter wrote Saturday. “If you are interested in adopting one of these dogs or puppies, please fill out an application at www.adoptcurrituckanimals.com. We are unsure of when everyone will be available for adoption, as this is an active case.”
