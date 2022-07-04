FILE - In this image released by Hong Kong Government Flying Service, a helicopter with rescue crew members approaches a sinking ship in the South China Sea, 300 kilometers (186 miles) south of Hong Kong on July 2, 2022, as Typhoon Chaba was moving in the area. A fourth crew member has been rescued Monday, July 4, 2022 after the typhoon sunk the engineering vessel earlier this week, according to a Chinese state broadcaster.