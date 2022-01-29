CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Tuition costs at the University System of New Hampshire have been frozen for state residents for the fourth consecutive year.
The tuition freeze applies to the University of New Hampshire, Plymouth State University, Keene State College, and Granite State College.
“Our University System leadership, our Governor, and our legislature recognize that lessening the financial burden for our residents to pursue degrees is a key economic and workforce advantage for our state’s employers, our communities and for those who wish to establish careers, families and businesses here in New Hampshire,” Cathy Provencher, USNH chief administrative officer, said in a news release.
The university system said 95% of its first-year students are receiving some form of institutional aid.
The University System of New Hampshire enrolls 30,000 students.