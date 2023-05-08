From plastic army men to cartoons to playground games, many children grow up playing soldiers and seeing their stories portrayed. Some children might even have family members who are on active duty, are war veterans, or are dreaming of a future where they will fight for their country.
With ever-growing imaginations and curiosity that seeks satisfaction, kids will love to learn more about the work their loved ones and heroes do. These books will teach young people everything they’d like to know about the US military — from action on the battlefield to historical wars, to the day-to-day life of the brave soldiers. Each of these five books was written by someone who has served, or has a close personal connection to military service.
H is for Honor by Devin Scillian
Children will learn everything there is to know about the Armed Services from A to Z. This book discusses themes like honor, sacrifice, patriotism and courage in a way that is easy for young people to understand. H is for Honor gives an overview of history, Special Forces like Navy SEALS and Army Rangers, and modern traditions like the Army/Navy football game. This is a comprehensive rhyming story that guides readers through all things military; why military families move often, how special letters from home can be, and what life on a military base is like. This book is written by the son of a career officer and is especially meaningful to anyone with family members in the Armed Forces.
Willy the Fighting Fish Joins the 82nd Airborne by Candi G.
This book is inspired by the author’s military service and military family. The story follows a fish named Willy, who dreams of becoming a Paratrooper in the US Army’s 82nd Airborne. Finally, he gets the chance to chase his dreams! Willy the Fighting Fish details the everyday life and challenges of being a Paratrooper, as well as the history of the Green Berets — the US Army Special Forces group which was active during the Vietnam War. Children will be entertained, intrigued and excited as they are introduced to this fascinating part of American military history through the eyes of one brave fish! Readers will be inspired by Willy’s determination while asking themselves, “Can Willy Make It?”
Brave for My Family by Davidson Whetstone
When Davidson was six months old, his father was deployed. Six years later and right before Christmas, his father was injured in Afghanistan and taken to recover before returning to the battlefield once again. This story, illustrated by Davidson’s active duty father, was written to celebrate the bravery of the people fighting on the homefront and to recognize the children waiting for their return home. It will inspire young people to be brave when they feel scared and uncertain, because they are never alone.
Buddy the Soldier Bear by Marie Joy
Buddy is a stuffed bear with dreams of big adventures — and the hope to be part of a family someday. When he is packed into a care package for a soldier, his adventure finally begins. Buddy is carried with a soldier and taken on the journey of a lifetime, before returning home with his companion to meet his new family. Buddy the Soldier Bear will show children a bear that is prepared to follow his dreams, find his own family, and serve as a source of comfort for a soldier fighting for our country. Children will be inspired to send a care package of their own in recognition of the hardworking military members and veterans in their lives. The author is the daughter of a WWII veteran, and her son was deployed with the illustrator of the novel.
My Sailor Dad by Ross H. Mackenzie
This book was awarded a gold medal in 2010 for Best Children’s Book by the Military Writer’s Society of America. My Sailor Dad serves as an answer to all of your child’s burning questions about the Navy. Why are you going out to sea? When will you come home? What is everyday life like for a member of the Navy? The book explains the roles of officers and enlisted people in a way that is understandable for young children. Written by a former Navy Pilot and teacher at the U.S. Naval Academy, this book has the touch of an expert.
