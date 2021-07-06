TUXTLA GUTIERREZ, Mexico (AP) — Four residents of the southern Mexico state of Chiapas died when a landslide caused by heavy rains collapsed their house, and a Portuguese tourist died when she fell into a rain-swollen river, authorities said Tuesday.

The state civil defense office said the landslide claimed the lives of a woman and three children Monday in a rural community just outside the Chiapas state capital.

On Tuesday, rescuers found the body of the 23-year-old Portuguese woman several miles (kilometers) downstream from where she fell or dove in at a series of pools and small waterfalls known as Agua Azul.

The normally turquoise waters of the tourist spot were a muddy brown from heavy rains in recent days.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Tags

Locations

Trending Video

Recommended for you