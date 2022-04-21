DULUTH, Minn. — Five people, all believed to be related, were found dead in a home in the East Hillside neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.
The situation began just after 11 a.m., when Hermantown police officers responded to a welfare check of an individual in Hermantown, according to a news release from the Duluth Police Department. The individual's residence was checked, but police were unable to contact the person.
Hermantown police contacted Duluth police with information that led to a house on East 12th Street in Duluth. Officers had information that led them to believe the individual had a weapon, which prompted them to call for assistance from several area law enforcement agencies. Neighbors on both sides of the house were contacted and evacuated prior to the search of the property.
During a search of the property, Duluth police located five dead people and a dead dog in the house. Their names are being withheld until family members are notified. The individual who was the subject of the check welfare call is believed to be one of the deceased.
Police believe there is no longer a threat to public safety at this time.
"Earlier today there was an unimaginable tragedy that has struck our community, one that is very very difficult for us. It makes us have heavy, heavy hearts," Duluth Police Chief Mike Tusken said at a news conference Wednesday afternoon. "Know that our thoughts and prayers are certainly with the family and friends of these victims."
Duluth Mayor Emily Larson echoed Tusken's sentiment in a statement on Twitter.
"Things happened today that can’t be undone. Tonight we are a community in pain and shock, sharing a sorrow for the loss of our people," she wrote. "... My heart, like yours, absolutely hurts for the pain of loved ones and the fear people likely experienced on their final day here with us."
The investigation into the incident is ongoing. More information is expected to be released in the next day.
