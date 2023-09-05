AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton won’t be forced to testify during his impeachment trial that began Tuesday.
It was one of the few — if only — wins for the state’s top lawyer who is accused of bribery, abuse of power and other wrongdoing.
Texas state senators overwhelmingly refused to dismiss any of the articles of impeachment against Paxton, who pleaded not guilty before the lawmakers.
Paxton sat in between his attorneys and stared straight ahead throughout the early day proceedings. Here are some takeaways from the first day of the first impeachment trial for a statewide elected official in more than a century.
Paxton pleads not guilty, leaves trial early
Paxton pleaded not guilty to all of the articles of impeachment. It’s the first time Paxton formally had to address the articles that accused him of a number of abuses. Tony Buzbee, one of the two attorneys Paxton hired to defend him, spoke for Paxton each time.
At times, Buzbee said more than a simple “not guilty.” Following the reading of one of the articles by Patsy Spaw, the secretary of the Senate, Buzbee said “everything she just said there was false.”
An attorney for the House impeachment managers objected to Buzbee’s extra comments, and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick ruled that Buzbee only respond with Paxton’s plea.
Paxton, however, was not on the Senate floor following the lunch break, which prompted an objection from the House managers side as they argued Paxton had to be in the chamber.
Patrick ruled that Paxton does not have to be in the chamber at all times. The adopted rules noted that the attorney general only had to be present at 9 a.m., Patrick said.
Senators reject Paxton’s attempts to dismiss impeachment articles
Following the Texas House’s impeachment vote in May, Paxton and his attorneys filed at least a dozen motions that included dismissing all of the articles of impeachment, dismissing specific impeachment articles and also not allowing certain evidence in the trial.
A simple majority was needed to grant any of Paxton’s motions. Republicans control the Senate 19-12. However, Paxton’s wife, state Sen. Angela Paxton, a McKinney Republican, is barred from voting during the trial.
Had the senators voted along party lines and sided with Paxton, a darling of Texas Republicans who has been elected three times and is an ally of former President Donald Trump, then the trial could have been a lot shorter or not happened at all.
That didn’t happen.
The first motion senators voted on was to dismiss all 20 impeachment articles. They quashed it 24-6. The 15 motions that followed were also rejected, and the vote was not particularly close.
Six senators sided with Paxton on each pretrial motion vote. They were all Republicans and could be a preview of how they might vote on whether to permanently remove Paxton from office.
Paxton can’t be forced to testify
Another key question heading into Tuesday was if Paxton would be forced to take the stand to testify.
A confidential witness list obtained by The Dallas Morning News showed that House managers intended to call Paxton as a witness. Paxton’s attorneys had said he would not testify during his trial. The House managers, who will present the case against Paxton, disagreed and said Paxton should take the stand if they subpoenaed him but could refuse to answer questions by exercising his constitutional right against self incrimination.
Patrick had the final say and sided with Paxton.
First witnesses sworn in
The first witnesses were sworn in shortly before the Senate broke for lunch.
Among them were Jeff Mateer, one of Paxton’s former top deputies who ended up reporting him to the authorities and accused him of abusing his office and serious crimes.
Mateer was the second-in-command under Paxton but resigned after reporting his boss to authorities.
Delays, delays, delays
The first day of the trial ended abruptly about one hour before schedule. That was because of something that may be a factor into how long the trial lasts: procedural steps.
At times, different sides objected to a variety of things: why Paxton was not in the chamber and whether conversations between Paxton and his staff are confidential under attorney-client privilege.
The latter led to the end of the day’s proceedings because Patrick said the court needed to decide which communications would be considered confidential and which could be used as evidence.
Patrick initially said the court would take a five-minute break after Paxton’s attorney argued an email could not be used as evidence because of attorney-client privilege. As the break became closer to 40 minutes, Patrick ultimately ruled to adjourn early.
©2023 The Dallas Morning News. Visit dallasnews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.