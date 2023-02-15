DETROIT — The five injured victims of a mass shooting at Michigan State University remain in critical condition at Sparrow Hospital, said spokesman Corey Alexander on Wednesday morning.
The five, all MSU students, were injured during a shooting Monday night that took the lives of three other classmates, all from Metro Detroit ― Brian Fraser, Arielle Anderson and Alexandria Verner.
The MSU Police and Public Safety on Wednesday said they will not be releasing the names of the five students who were wounded.
"After careful consideration and out of respect for the families, we wanted to inform the public and the media that MSU DPPS will not be confirming the names of the five victims in the hospital at this time," wrote the department on Twitter.
Four of the hospitalized victims required surgical intervention, Sparrow's Chief Medical Officer Denny Martin said Tuesday morning.
One of the wounded victims has been identified in a GoFundMe as Guadalupe "Lupe" Huapilla-Perez, a hospitality business junior and participant in the university's College Assistance Migrant Program. MSU declined to confirm if Huapilla-Perez was one of the five wounded students.
Her sister, Selena Huapilla-Perez, started the fundraiser and wrote that Lupe's recovery will require, "months of care and subsequent rehabilitation." Over $185,000 in donations has been raised for the Huapilla-Perez family, who traveled to Michigan from Florida to be with Lupe, as of Wednesday morning.
