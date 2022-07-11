FILE - Francine Niyonsaba of Burundi celebrates winning the woman's 3000 meters at the Qatar Diamond League athletics meet in Doha, Qatar, May 13, 2022. Niyonsaba withdrew from the world championships Monday, July 11, 2022, with a foot injury, just when she looked to be a good bet for her first major medal in the 5,000 meters after being forced to switch to long-distance events by track and field's contentious testosterone rules.