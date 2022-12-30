DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 30, 2022--
The "5G Chipset Market by IC Type, Operational Frequency, Product, and Industry Vertical: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The 5G chipset market size was valued at $13.26 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $92.05 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 21.8% from 2021 to 2030. 5G chipset is the primary component of consumer devices, customer premises equipment, and network infrastructure equipment that enables the end-user to create a wireless network based on the 5G standard.
The growth of the 5G chipsets market is majorly driven by the rise in demand for high-speed internet and large network coverage coupled with proliferation of M2M/IoT connections.
Furthermore, increase in demand for mobile broadband services is anticipated to drive the market growth. However, privacy and security concern, high investment, and technological & infrastructure challenges in the implementation of 5G network act as a prime restraint of the market. On the contrary, surge in government initiatives for building smart cities in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the expansion of the 5G chipsets market during the forecast period.
According to 5G chipset market analysis, the devices segment was the highest contributor in 2020, due to surge in adoption of Internet of Things application. The consumer electronics and automotive and transportation segments collectively accounted for around 74.6% market share in 2020. Surge in adoption of next generation 5G network-based Internet of Things solution has led the growth of the consumer electronics and automotive and transportation segment; thereby, enhancing in the market growth.
Key Market Segments
By IC Type
- ASIC
- RFIC
- Cellular IC
- mmWave IC
By Operational Frequency
- Sub 6GHz
- Between 26 & 39 Ghz
- Above 39 Ghz
By Product
- Devices
- Customer Premises Equipment
- Network Infrastructure Equipment
By Industry Vertical
- Automotive & Transportation
- Energy & Utilities
- Healthcare
- Retail
- Consumer Electronics
- Industrial Automation
- Others
By Region
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
- Latin America
- Middle East
- Africa
KEY MARKET PLAYERS
- Qualcomm Technologies, Inc
- Broadcom
- Intel Corporation
- Nokia Corporation
- Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd
- Mediatek Inc
- Xilinx Inc
- Huawei Technologies Co, Ltd
- Qorvo
- Infineon Technologies AG
Key Findings Of The Study
- In 2020, the devices segment accounted for maximum revenue, and is projected to grow at a notable CAGR of 215% during the forecast period
- The consumer electronics and automotive and transportation segments together accounted for around 746% of the 5G chipset market trends in 2020
- The mmWave IC segment is projected to growth at a CAGR of 241% during the 5G chipset market forecast period
- Asia-Pacific contributed for the major share in the market, accounting for more than 355% share in 2020
- The key players profiled in the report include Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Broadcom, Intel Corporation, Nokia Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Mediatek Inc., Xilinx Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Qorvo, and Infineon Technologies AG Market players have adopted various strategies, such as product launch, collaboration & partnership, joint venture, and acquisition to expand their foothold in the 5G chipset market
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: Introduction
Chapter 2: Executive Summary
Chapter 3: Market Overview
Chapter 4:5G Chipset Market, by LC Type
4.1. Overview
4.2. ASIC
4.3. RFIC
4.4. Cellular LC
4.5. MmWave LC
Chapter 5:5G Chipset Market, by Operational Frequency
5.1. Overview
5.2. Sub 6Ghz
5.3. Between 26 & 39 Ghz
5.4. Above 39 Ghz
Chapter 6:5G Chipset Market, by Product
6.1. Overview
6.2. Devices
6.3. Customer Premises Equipment
6.4. Network Infrastruture Equipment
Chapter 7:5G Chipset Market, by Industry Vertical
7.1. Overview
7.2. Automotive & Transportation
7.3. Energy & Utilities
7.4. Healthcare
7.5. Retail
7.6. Consumer Electronics
7.7. Industrial Automation
7.8. Others
Chapter 8:5G Chipset Market, by Region
Chapter 9: Competitive Landscape
Chapter 10: Company Profiles
Companies Mentioned
- AT&T
- Huawei Devices Co. Ltd.
- Ericsson
- Intel Corporation
- Mediatek Inc.
- Nokia Corporation
- Qualcomm Technologies Inc.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Verizon
