DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 25, 2023--
The "5G Equipment Market by Technology (Network Function Virtualization, Software Defined Networking, Multi-access Edge Computing), Equipment, Architecture (5G Standalone, 5G NR Non-Standalone), Frequency, Application, and Region 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global 5G equipment market size reached US$ 12.9 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 88.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 37.74% during 2022-2028.
The rising demand for wireless communications, the extensive research and development activities, and the widespread usage of tablets and smartphones represent some of the key factors driving the market.
Fifth generation (5G) is a wireless cellular telecommunication technology explicitly designed to enable virtual connectivity with machines, devices, and objects and increase the responsiveness and speed of wireless networks. It offers high-multi-Gbps peak data speed, ultra-low latency, better accessibility, and a new identical user experience; thus, it is used with various industrial equipment to enhance performance.
5G equipment usually relies on multiple-input multiple-output (MIMO) antennas that help maintain high throughput and receive and share essential data simultaneously.
Apart from this, 5G equipment manages massive machine communication, high-reliability application, and low latency to generate and examine 5G new radio (NR) waveforms and optimize broadband. Based on these properties, 5G equipment is extensively utilized by various retail and non-retail sectors as suitable, cost-effective alternatives for third, and fourth generation (3G/4G) networks and equipment.
5G Equipment Market Trends:
The widespread adoption of 5G equipment across various industries due to the increasing need for more convenient information and communication technology (ITC) and network managing capabilities represents one of the key factors driving the market growth. Additionally, the proliferation of various internet-enabled wearable devices and consumer electronics, such as laptops, smartphones, and desktops, and the rapid emergence of wireless communication services are acting as other growth-inducing factors.
In line with this, the extensive 5G equipment utilization in the healthcare sector for performing medical treatments of patients and imaging, diagnosing, and evaluating individuals' conditions using electronic devices is supporting the market growth. These equipment are further deployed by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to refine and execute their marketing strategies for gaining a competitive edge over other companies.
Furthermore, the rapid digitalization and the favorable initiatives being undertaken by governments of various countries to develop smart cities and infrastructure with property monitoring and logistics management solutions are facilitating the product demand.
Moreover, the large-scale integration of machine-to-machine (M2M) communication, device-to-device solutions, and the Internet of Things (IoT) technologies with the 5G equipment to allow convenient sharing of data is propelling the market growth. Apart from this, the fueling need for wireless communications and the ongoing research and development (R&D) activities to innovate enhanced versions of 5G equipment solutions are positively impacting the market growth.
Key Market Segmentation:
The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each segment of the global 5G equipment market, along with forecasts at the global, regional, and country levels from 2023-2028. Our report has categorized the market based on technology, equipment, architecture, frequency, and application.
Technology Insights:
- Network Function Virtualization (NFV)
- Software Defined Networking (SDN)
- Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC)
The report has also provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the 5G equipment market based on the technology. This includes network function virtualization (NFV), software defined networking (SDN), and multi-access edge computing (MEC). According to the report, network function virtualization (NFV) represented the largest segment.
Equipment Insights:
- Macrocell
- Small Cell
- Others
A detailed breakup and analysis of the 5G equipment market based on the equipment has also been provided in the report. This includes microcell, smart cell, and others. According to the report, macrocell accounted for the largest market share.
Architecture Insights:
- 5G Standalone (NR + Core)
- 5G NR Non-Standalone (LTE Combined)
The report has also provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the 5G equipment market based on the architecture. This includes 5G Standalone (NR + Core) and 5G NR Non-Standalone (LTE Combined). According to the report, 5G Standalone (NR + Core) represented the largest segment.
Frequency Insights:
- Sub 6 GHz
- Above 6 GHz
A detailed breakup and analysis of the 5G equipment market based on the frequency has also been provided in the report. This includes sub and above 6GHz. According to the report, sub 6 GHz accounted for the largest market share.
Application Insights:
- Automotive
- Consumer Electronics
- Commercial
- Industrial
The report has also provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the 5G equipment market based on the application. This includes automotive, consumer electronics, commercial, and industrial. According to the report, consumer electronics represented the largest segment.
Regional Insights:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
5 Global 5G Equipment Market
6 Market Breakup by Technology
7 Market Breakup by Equipment
8 Market Breakup by Architecture
9 Market Breakup by Frequency
10 Market Breakup by Application
11 Market Breakup by Region
12 Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities
13 Value Chain Analysis
14 Porters Five Forces Analysis
15 Price Analysis
16 Competitive Landscape
Companies Mentioned
- Airspan Networks
- Cisco Systems Inc
- CommScope
- Fujitsu Limited
- Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
- NEC Corporation (AT&T Inc.)
- Nokia Corporation
- Qualcomm Inc.
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson
- ZTE Corporation
Kindly note that this only represents a partial list of companies, the complete list has been provided in the report
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wlg6wa
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230425005793/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: MOBILE/WIRELESS TECHNOLOGY 5G
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 04/25/2023 10:38 AM/DISC: 04/25/2023 10:38 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230425005793/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.