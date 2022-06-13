DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 13, 2022--
The "6-Hour Virtual Seminar on CSV for Cloud and COTS Application" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The course will cover Computer-Off-the-Shelf (COTS) software, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), and cloud services. You'll learn how to select an optimal solution and ensure that whatever that might be, you can build a contract and Service Level Agreement (SLA) that best suits your environment and needs.
Advancements in technology have forced organizations to rethink business models. Once controlled and orderly, these organizations are now more chaotic and complex, serving patients and customers that are better informed and with higher expectations than ever before. Work practices and tools must change to meet these challenges.
The approach to developing software, performing validation, and maintaining a system in a validated state through its entire life cycle should be carefully considered in order to meet changing needs. This webinar will include a comparison of the agile and waterfall methodologies, along with the pros and cons of each. There may not be one size that fits all, so it is important to understand what needs to be considered when making such a determination.
It will also cover COTS, SaaS, IaaS, PaaS, and cloud services, indicating the benefits and risks of each model. In discussing these hardware and software options, we'll include the best practices for meeting FDA's requirements for validation, 21 CFR Part 11, as applicable, and data integrity. Part of the session will identify the FDA's current concerns and how to ensure your systems will meet their expectations.
Why Should You Attend:
The attendee will learn about FDA's approach to modernizing technology, and how that will benefit both the Agency and industry. We will discuss ways to modernize the System Development Life Cycle (SDLC) approach to Computer System Validation (CSV) by using automated testing tools that will result in a continuous validation of software products.
This approach is amenable to the agile software development methodology, which can be adapted for use invalidation. We'll discuss the pros and cons of each approach, and industry best practices for success.
Agenda
Session 1
- Learn how to identify "GxP" Systems
- Learn about FDA's current thinking about technology and software development, and how this will impact the industry
- Discuss the current state of Computer System Validation (CSV) approach based on FDA requirements
- Learn about the System Development Life Cycle (SDLC) approach to validation and how this can be modernized through a more agile approach, including automated testing for continuous validation
- Learn about cloud services and cloud service providers to optimize your experience
- Learn ways to validate in the cloud without compromising quality or compliance
- Learn the pros and cons of an agile vs. waterfall approach
- We will discuss cloud computing and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), and Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) systems that can be embraced and validated effectively
- Discuss the best practices for documenting computer system validation efforts, whether using a waterfall or agile approach, including requirements, design, development, testing, and operational maintenance procedures, including ways to improve efficiency and effectiveness of managing related documentation
Session 2
- Understand the best approach to Installation Qualification (IQ) testing when the system components are not on-premise, but in the cloud
- Understand how to maintain a system in a validated state through the system's entire life cycle in a more cost-effective manner, applying an Agile continuous validation approach
- Learn how to assure the integrity of data that supports GxP work, despite changes and advances in new technology
- Discuss the importance of "GxP" documentation that complies with FDA requirements
- Learn about the policies and procedures needed to support your validation process and ongoing maintenance of your systems in a validated state
- Know the regulatory influences that lead to FDA's current thinking at any given time
- Finally, understand the industry best practices that will enable you to optimize your approach to validation and compliance, based on risk assessment, to ensure data integrity is maintained throughout the entire data life cycle
For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tmplnk
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220613005700/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGY INTERNET HARDWARE
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 06/13/2022 12:08 PM/DISC: 06/13/2022 12:08 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220613005700/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.