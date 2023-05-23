DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 23, 2023--
The "6th Annual Next-Gen Immuno-Oncology Conference" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The 6th Annual Next Gen Immuno-Oncology Conference to be held on 22nd - 23rd June 2023, in Boston, would address the challenges and future directions in IO research.
The congress aims to bring academicians, researchers, and scientists from research institutes pharmaceutical, bio-pharmaceutical, and biotechnology companies to discuss the latest updates in the development of ADC's, Bispecific Antibodies, Cellular Therapy, and Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors.
This congress would also focus on various combination strategies, pre-clinical and translational immune-oncology developments, updates in cellular and viral therapies, vaccines development, and personalized immunotherapy.
Keynote presentations, Brainstorming Panel Discussions, and Case studies will give the stakeholders an opportunity to discuss and understand the issues faced and come up with solutions. With more than 20 speakers across the world from pharma, bio-pharma, and biotech companies, the congress will discuss the latest updates in the development of ADC's, Monoclonal Antibodies, Bispecific Antibodies, Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors, and Cellular Therapy
Key Highlights
- Updates in development of ADC's and Bispecific Ab's
- Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors and Combinations
- Preclinical and Translational Immuno-Oncology Developments (Preclinical models for Immune checkpoint modulators)
- Biomarkers and Personalized Medicine in IO
- CAR-T Cell therapy, TCR Based-Cell Therapy
- Tumor microenvironment and Oncolytic Viruses
Why attend?
- Exclusive conference to learn about antibodies, cellular therapy, and immune-checkpoint research under one roof
- Find out new case studies of immune-oncology projects in development
- Contribute to interactive roundtables with your peers to deliberate key topics most relevant to you
- Explore the latest platforms and technologies on the market for development
- Discuss the best tool for your research in immune-oncology
- Share your work and achievements with your industry peers in the Poster Session
Who Should Attend:
CSO, Director, VP, Head, Senior Investigator, Manager, Principal Scientist, Team Leader, Group Leaders, Professors, Assistant Professors, Research fellows, PhDs working on
- Monoclonal and Bispecific Antibodies
- Cell Therapy
- Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors
Agenda:
DAY ONE
08:15 - 08:50 Registration
08:50 - 08:55 Welcome note
08:55 - 09:00 Opening remarks from the Chairman - New Antibody Formats & Cellular Therapy
09:00 - 09:30 Keynote: Immuno-oncology Continues to Transform Oncology Therapeutics Roy Baynes, Executive Vice President, Chief Medical Officer, Eikon Therapeutics
09:30 - 10:00 Solution Provider Presentation
10:00 - 10:30 Precision Medicine in IO-Case study
10:30 - 11:15 Morning Refreshments and Poster Presentations | One-to-One Networking Meetings
11:15 - 11:45 Challenges and Opportunities for Immuno-oncology (IO) and Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADC) Therapeutics To Treat Cancers Rakesh Dixit, CEO, Bionavigen
11:45 - 12:15 Adoptive Cellular Therapy
12:15 - 12:45 Targeting cancer with ADC's-Case study
12:45 - 13:15 Development of bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy
13:15 - 14:15 Lunch and Poster Presentations | One-to-One Networking Meetings
14:15 - 14:45 Challenges in the nonclinical development of mAb-based cancer immunotherapy
14:45 - 15:15 Dendritic cell therapy in IO
15:15 - 15:45 Solution Provider Presentation
15:45 - 16:30 Afternoon Refreshments and Poster Presentations | One-to-One Networking Meetings
16:30 - 17:00 Preclinical safety/toxicity evaluation of next generation CAR-T/TCR-T therapies Yixiang Xu, Senior Scientist, Bristol Meyers Squibb
17:00 - 17:30 Evaluating clinical and pharmacodynamic data of CLL patients treated with ibrutinib and an ADCC- enhanced anti-BAFF-R antibody (VAY736) Nadia Hassounah, Principal Scientist, Novartis
17:30 - 18:00 Choosing IO in multiple myeloma-Case Study
18:00 - 18:00 Closing remarks from the Chairman
18:00 - 18:00 End of Day 1 followed by Drinks Reception and Networking
DAY 2
08:15 - 08:50 Registration
08:50 - 08:55 Welcome note
08:55 - 09:00 Opening remarks from the Chairman - New Immune Checkpoints, Biomarker and Tumour Microenvironment
09:00 - 09:30 Keynote
09:30 - 10:00 Solution Provider Presentation
10:00 - 10:30 Role of Tumour Micro-Enviroment in Oncolytic Viral Therapy
10:30 - 11:15 Morning Refreshments and Poster Presentations | One-to-One Networking Meetings
11:15 - 11:45 Solution Provider Presentation
11:45 - 12:15 New IO Combination therapies and Biomarkers
12:15 - 12:45 Next-generation checkpoints beyond PD-1 and CTLA-4
12:45 - 13:15 Cancer Vaccines and new developments
13:15 - 14:15 Lunch and Poster Presentations | One-to-One Networking Meetings
14:15 - 14:45 Combining oncolytic viruses with immune checkpoint inhibitors
14:45 - 15:15 Solution Provider Presentation
15:15 - 15:45 Immunomodulation in IO
15:45 - 15:45 Closing remarks from the Chairman
End of Conference
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hqt0a1
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230523005866/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HEALTH ONCOLOGY CLINICAL TRIALS
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 05/23/2023 11:04 AM/DISC: 05/23/2023 11:03 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230523005866/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.