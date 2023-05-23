DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 23, 2023--

The "6th Annual Next-Gen Immuno-Oncology Conference" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 6th Annual Next Gen Immuno-Oncology Conference to be held on 22nd - 23rd June 2023, in Boston, would address the challenges and future directions in IO research.

The congress aims to bring academicians, researchers, and scientists from research institutes pharmaceutical, bio-pharmaceutical, and biotechnology companies to discuss the latest updates in the development of ADC's, Bispecific Antibodies, Cellular Therapy, and Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors.

This congress would also focus on various combination strategies, pre-clinical and translational immune-oncology developments, updates in cellular and viral therapies, vaccines development, and personalized immunotherapy.

Keynote presentations, Brainstorming Panel Discussions, and Case studies will give the stakeholders an opportunity to discuss and understand the issues faced and come up with solutions. With more than 20 speakers across the world from pharma, bio-pharma, and biotech companies, the congress will discuss the latest updates in the development of ADC's, Monoclonal Antibodies, Bispecific Antibodies, Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors, and Cellular Therapy

Key Highlights

  • Updates in development of ADC's and Bispecific Ab's
  • Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors and Combinations
  • Preclinical and Translational Immuno-Oncology Developments (Preclinical models for Immune checkpoint modulators)
  • Biomarkers and Personalized Medicine in IO
  • CAR-T Cell therapy, TCR Based-Cell Therapy
  • Tumor microenvironment and Oncolytic Viruses

Why attend?

  • Exclusive conference to learn about antibodies, cellular therapy, and immune-checkpoint research under one roof
  • Find out new case studies of immune-oncology projects in development
  • Contribute to interactive roundtables with your peers to deliberate key topics most relevant to you
  • Explore the latest platforms and technologies on the market for development
  • Discuss the best tool for your research in immune-oncology
  • Share your work and achievements with your industry peers in the Poster Session

Who Should Attend:

CSO, Director, VP, Head, Senior Investigator, Manager, Principal Scientist, Team Leader, Group Leaders, Professors, Assistant Professors, Research fellows, PhDs working on

  • Monoclonal and Bispecific Antibodies
  • Cell Therapy
  • Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors

Agenda:

DAY ONE

08:15 - 08:50 Registration

08:50 - 08:55 Welcome note

08:55 - 09:00 Opening remarks from the Chairman - New Antibody Formats & Cellular Therapy

09:00 - 09:30 Keynote: Immuno-oncology Continues to Transform Oncology Therapeutics Roy Baynes, Executive Vice President, Chief Medical Officer, Eikon Therapeutics

09:30 - 10:00 Solution Provider Presentation

10:00 - 10:30 Precision Medicine in IO-Case study

10:30 - 11:15 Morning Refreshments and Poster Presentations | One-to-One Networking Meetings

11:15 - 11:45 Challenges and Opportunities for Immuno-oncology (IO) and Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADC) Therapeutics To Treat Cancers Rakesh Dixit, CEO, Bionavigen

11:45 - 12:15 Adoptive Cellular Therapy

12:15 - 12:45 Targeting cancer with ADC's-Case study

12:45 - 13:15 Development of bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy

13:15 - 14:15 Lunch and Poster Presentations | One-to-One Networking Meetings

14:15 - 14:45 Challenges in the nonclinical development of mAb-based cancer immunotherapy

14:45 - 15:15 Dendritic cell therapy in IO

15:15 - 15:45 Solution Provider Presentation

15:45 - 16:30 Afternoon Refreshments and Poster Presentations | One-to-One Networking Meetings

16:30 - 17:00 Preclinical safety/toxicity evaluation of next generation CAR-T/TCR-T therapies Yixiang Xu, Senior Scientist, Bristol Meyers Squibb

17:00 - 17:30 Evaluating clinical and pharmacodynamic data of CLL patients treated with ibrutinib and an ADCC- enhanced anti-BAFF-R antibody (VAY736) Nadia Hassounah, Principal Scientist, Novartis

17:30 - 18:00 Choosing IO in multiple myeloma-Case Study

18:00 - 18:00 Closing remarks from the Chairman

18:00 - 18:00 End of Day 1 followed by Drinks Reception and Networking

DAY 2

08:15 - 08:50 Registration

08:50 - 08:55 Welcome note

08:55 - 09:00 Opening remarks from the Chairman - New Immune Checkpoints, Biomarker and Tumour Microenvironment

09:00 - 09:30 Keynote

09:30 - 10:00 Solution Provider Presentation

10:00 - 10:30 Role of Tumour Micro-Enviroment in Oncolytic Viral Therapy

10:30 - 11:15 Morning Refreshments and Poster Presentations | One-to-One Networking Meetings

11:15 - 11:45 Solution Provider Presentation

11:45 - 12:15 New IO Combination therapies and Biomarkers

12:15 - 12:45 Next-generation checkpoints beyond PD-1 and CTLA-4

12:45 - 13:15 Cancer Vaccines and new developments

13:15 - 14:15 Lunch and Poster Presentations | One-to-One Networking Meetings

14:15 - 14:45 Combining oncolytic viruses with immune checkpoint inhibitors

14:45 - 15:15 Solution Provider Presentation

15:15 - 15:45 Immunomodulation in IO

15:45 - 15:45 Closing remarks from the Chairman

End of Conference

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hqt0a1

