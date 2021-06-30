HAMPSTEAD, N.H. (AP) — Seven people have been displaced in a four-unit condominium fire in Hampstead, authorities said.
No one was hurt in the fire Tuesday, but the fire chief said two firefighters were taken to a hospital for heat illness, WMUR-TV reported.
Four homes were evacuated during the fire.
John Hubbard, a Hampstead resident, was taking photos of the fire.
“A lot of guys were on their hands and knees, clearly wiped out from the heat, both from the day, their hot and heavy equipment and also just from battling a fire,” Hubbard said.
There was no immediate word on the cause.