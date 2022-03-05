CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Eight high school students from across New Hampshire are competing to represent the state in the upcoming national Poetry Out Loud Championship.
They are scheduled to gather in the Statehouse on March 11 at 5 p.m.
The students will recite two poems from the Poetry Out Loud anthology. Four who receive the highest scores will then recite a third poem. Students must choose at least one poem written before the 20th century and one with 25 lines or fewer in the competition.
Students from 26 high schools and school groups participated for this year's competition.
The competition is designed to help participants develop public speaking skills, build self-confidence and learn about literary history.
The New Hampshire state championship will be livestreamed on the N.H. State Council on the Arts’ Facebook page.