WATERTOWN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 2, 2022--
As respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases surge and bring more patients to emergency rooms and hospitals, 85% of US emergency and critical care physicians nationwide report a rise in cases in the past two weeks. Data align with the CDC’s RSV-Net surveillance of RSV-associated hospitalizations that also rose during this time period. Nearly half (45%) of all survey respondents state that their patients have more severe cases than years past, with 6% of these characterizing cases as “much more severe.”
Data are from a real-time tracking report on RSV released by InCrowd, a global pioneer of real-time, automated insights for the life science industry and an Apollo Intelligence (Apollo) brand. Responding through InCrowd’s mobile-integrated survey platform, validated physicians from the company’s proprietary global panel were able to complete this research and share their frontline real-world experiences in under five hours.
“Physicians on the front lines of the US healthcare system are clearly noting an RSV surge, with many observing patients with more severe symptoms than last October. As we enter flu season and watch COVID’s continued presence, RSV is putting additional strain specifically on urgent care professionals,” said Daniel S. Fitzgerald, CEO and president of Apollo, parent company to InCrowd. “We’ll be tracking the voice of emergency physicians every two weeks as an important barometer for US critical care resources.”
RSV often presents with mild, cold-like symptoms, yet can be serious in older adults and is the most common cause of bronchiolitis and pneumonia in children younger than one year of age in the US 3. In data sourced by InCrowd’s MicroTracker, real-time, automated tracking platform, four out of five ER and critical care physicians (81%) say they treated RSV cases in their hospitals in the past two weeks, with an average of 11 cases per treating-clinician during this time. Among the 85% of physicians in InCrowd’s report who note an increase in cases over the previous two weeks, 30% characterize the rise as a “strong increase.”
Fielded Monday, October 24th, 2022, in under five hours, the InCrowd Wave 1 RSV Tracker includes insights from n=103 emergency room and critical care doctors in the US, including 71% who are based at community hospitals and 29% at academic hospitals. Data were obtained using a 1-minute MicroSurvey performed on InCrowd’s agile, global market insights platform, and published on October 31. InCrowd’s real-time tracking data on RSV also inform the InCrowd Essentials syndicated research on the RSV market, a packaged solution that can help life science firms gauge awareness and opportunity in the evolving RSV therapeutic market.
For a copy of Wave 1 of the InCrowd RSV Tracking Report please click here.
About Apollo Intelligence, LLC
Apollo’s mission is to accelerate health innovation to improve life. In 2019, Apollo launched with the acquisition of InCrowd, a pioneer of real-time, automated insights for the life science industry. To complement InCrowd and strengthen its global reach, in 2020, Apollo acquired Survey Healthcare Global, a global market leader of first-party healthcare data collection and custom survey solutions. Apollo provides access to 2 million healthcare stakeholders worldwide—including physicians, patients, caregivers, and allied healthcare professionals. Apollo’s 250+ employees support top global pharmaceutical brands, market research agencies, and consultancies across 13 different countries in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Apollo is a portfolio company of Frazier Healthcare Partners. For more information about Apollo, please visit our website at www.apollointelligence.net.
1,3 RSV home page: https://www.cdc.gov/rsv/index.html
2 Surveillance: https://www.cdc.gov/rsv/research/rsv-net/dashboard.html
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221102005852/en/
CONTACT: Meghan Oates-Zalesky
Chief Marketing Officer for Apollo Intelligence
Meghan.Oates@apollointelligence.net
617-934-1600Mary Kae Marinac
PR Representative for Apollo Intelligence
978-685-3136
KEYWORD: MASSACHUSETTS UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER HEALTH MANAGED CARE PROFESSIONAL SERVICES PHARMACEUTICAL INFECTIOUS DISEASES HOSPITALS OTHER PROFESSIONAL SERVICES BIOTECHNOLOGY NURSING PRACTICE MANAGEMENT CONSULTING HEALTH
SOURCE: Apollo Intelligence, LLC
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 11/02/2022 01:10 PM/DISC: 11/02/2022 01:11 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221102005852/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.