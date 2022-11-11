DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 11, 2022--
The "Global Cannabis Market (2022-2027) by Form, Product Type, Compound, Source, Distribution Channel, Application, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Cannabis Market is estimated to be USD 25.74 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 87.17 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 27.63%
Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.
As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding growth and reducing risks.
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Ansoff Analysis
The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Cannabis Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as the Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.
The analyst analyses the Global Cannabis Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.
Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Social Acceptance of Cannabis Products Globally
- Increasing Use in Treatment of the Patients Diagnosed with Neurological Disorders and other Chronic Diseases
- Legal Supply of Quality-controlled Cannabis Available for Sale
- Increasing Demand of Cannabis-infus
Restraints
- Lacking Guidance and Inaccurate Dosing can Result in Dangerous Consequences
- Product Developers Need to Be Constantly on Their Toes
- Governance of Cannabis Possession, Usage, Distribution or Sales by International Laws
Opportunities
- New Product Development Related to Cannabis-infused Foods and Beverages
- Pharmaceutical and Beverage Companies Eyeing the Cannabis Market for Long-Term Gain
- Efficient Cannabis Retractation Procedures Under Development
Challenges
- Heavy Taxes Imposed on Cannabis Industry
- Intensive Energy Consumption and Maintaining Product Consistency for the Cultivation of Cannabis
Market Segmentation
The Global Cannabis Market is segmented based on Form, Product Type, Compound, Source, Distribution Channel, Application, and Geography.
- By Form, the market is classified into Concentrated Oil, Cream, Food Additive, Inhaled Liquids, Supplement Capsule and Tincture Spray.
- By Product Type, the market is classified into Concentrates, Flower, leaves and Seeds.
- By Compound, the market is classified into Balanced THC & CBD, Cannabidiol (CBD)-Dominant and Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)-Dominant.
- By Source, the market is classified into Non-Organic and Organic.
- By Distribution Channel, the market is classified into Offline and Online.
- By Application, the market is classified into Cosmetics & Personal Care, Food & Beverage, Medical & Pharmaceuticals, Pet Care and Recreational.
- By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.
Companies Mentioned
- Acreage Holdings
- Aurora Cannabis, Inc.
- Cannabis Science, Inc.
- CannTrust Holdings, Inc.
- Canopy Growth Corp.
- Cronos Group
- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.
- CV Sciences, Inc.
- Green Thumb Industries, Inc.
- Harvest Health & Recreation, Inc.
- HEXO Operations, Inc.
- Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Medical Marijuana, Inc.
- MedMen
- Organigram Holdings,Inc.
- STENOCARE A/S
- Tikun Olam, LLC
- Tilray, Inc.
- Trulieve Cannabis
- Vivo Cannabis, Inc.
