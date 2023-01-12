CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023--
8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform provider, today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2022 following the close of market on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. The company also announced that it will hold a conference call on the same day at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss its financial results. The conference call will last approximately 60 minutes.
Date:
February 1, 2023
Time:
1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time)
Dial In:
1 844-200-6205 Domestic or +1 929-526-1599 International
Passcode:
943979
Webcast:
About 8x8, Inc.
8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) is transforming the future of business communications as a leading software as a service provider of 8x8 XCaaS™ (eXperience Communications as a Service™), an integrated contact center, voice communications, video, chat, and SMS solution built on one global cloud communications platform. 8x8 uniquely eliminates the silos between unified communications as a service (UCaaS) and contact center as a service (CCaaS) to power the communications requirements of all employees globally as they work together to deliver differentiated customer experiences. For additional information, visit www.8x8.com, or follow 8x8 on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.
8x8®, 8x8 XCaaS™, eXperience Communications as a Service™, eXperience Communications Platform™ are trademarks of 8x8, Inc.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230112005844/en/
CONTACT: 8x8, Inc. Contacts:Media:
PR@8x8.comInvestor Relations:
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: INTERNET VOIP TECHNOLOGY TELECOMMUNICATIONS SOFTWARE
SOURCE: 8x8, Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 01/12/2023 04:10 PM/DISC: 01/12/2023 04:09 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230112005844/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.