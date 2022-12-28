DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 28, 2022--
The "Global Airborne SATCOM Market Report and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the report, the global airborne SATCOM market attained a value of USD 5000 million in 2021. Aided by the surge in demand for new aircraft, the market is projected to further grow at a CAGR of 9.8% between 2022 and 2027 to reach a value of USD 9100 million by 2027.
Companies Mentioned
- Aselsan A.S.
- Collins Aerospace
- Honeywell International Inc.
- General Dynamics Corporation
- Cobham Aerospace Communications
Airborne SATCOM refers to the satellite communication solutions that are employed in aircraft to allow communication and transmission of data mid-air. These are utilised by both military and commercial aircraft. Airborne SATCOM solutions are essential for military operations, as they allow for the reliable and secure transmission of real-time data.
SATCOM is defined as the voice and data service that lets an aircraft communicate, through satellite, with air traffic control and its airline operations centre. Airborne SATCOM is highly employed by commercial, government, and defence organisations to provide effective broadband communication services to aircraft operating at high speeds which are further expected to propel the airborne SATCOM market value across the globe.
The upsurge in the demand for new aircraft is likely to fuel the market growth due to the increase in air passenger traffic along with the alternative of ageing aircraft. The rising preference of consumers for air transportation is further boosting passenger traffic. This is encouraging the main airline corporations to develop their commercial fleets, which is driving the airborne SATCOM market growth.
The key aspects influencing the market growth incorporates the increasing disposable incomes, coupled with the growing urban population, and the perks of convenience as well as reduced journey time provided by air travel. Moreover, the evolving technology to help in the advancement of efficient SATCOM solutions is also anticipated to fuel the market growth over the upcoming years.
By region, Europe and North America are expected to propel the market growth as both the regions have been aiming to overhaul and modernise their aircraft communication systems by employing customised SATCOM on-the-move solutions. The increasing expenditure by the government on the development of military infrastructure is further propelling the airborne SATCOM market development in the region.
Market Segmentation
The market can be divided on the basis of components, platforms, installation types, frequencies, applications, and regions.
Market Breakup by Component
- SATCOM Terminals
- Antennas
- Radio Frequency Units
- Networking Data Units (NDU)
- Antenna Subsystems
- Transceivers
- Receivers
- Transmitters
- Airborne Radio
- Modems and Routers
- SATCOM Radomes
- Others
Market Segmentation by Platform
- Commercial Aircraft
- Military Aircraft
- Business Jets
- Helicopters
- Commercial
- Military
- Unmanned Aerial Vehicles
Market Segmentation by Installation Type
- New Installation
- Upgradation
Market Breakup by Frequency
- UHF-Band
- L-Band
- S-Band
- C-Band
- X-Band
- Ku-Band
- Ka-Band
Market Segmentation by Application
- Government and Defence
- Commercial
Market Breakup by Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Middle East and Africa
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nik7bf
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221228005216/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY AEROSPACE MANUFACTURING SATELLITE
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 12/28/2022 07:19 AM/DISC: 12/28/2022 07:18 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221228005216/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.