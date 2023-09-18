BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 18, 2023--
908 Devices Inc. (Nasdaq: MASS), a pioneer of purpose-built handheld and desktop devices for chemical and biochemical analysis, announces the launch of MAVERICK, an optical in-line analyzer that provides real-time monitoring and control of glucose, lactate, and total biomass in mammalian cell cultures, in addition to rich process fingerprint data to support large-scale efforts in predictive bioprocess modeling. MAVERICK is the first turn-key device to utilize Raman spectroscopy for bioprocess control, with no modeling and development required. With its in-line optical sampling probe, biopharmaceutical scientists and engineers can quickly develop their cell culture media and design feeding and control strategies.
MAVERICK offers all the advantages of Raman spectroscopy without the cost and complexities associated with conventional spectroscopic methods. MAVERICK’s purpose-built de novo models automatically process Raman spectra from a wide variety of culture media types and cell lines, delivering actionable process parameters or direct process control actions. Open access to the raw process spectral data also enables Artificial Intelligence (AI) / Machine Learning (ML) experts to extend MAVERICK’s capabilities for more advanced predictive control of critical process parameters or quality attributes.
“Traditional Raman-based analyzers require a sharp learning curve for the user which is time-consuming for initial model building and continued model updates,” said Dr. Seongkyu Yoon, Professor in the Department of Chemical Engineering and the Ward Endowed Professor in Biomedical Sciences at the University of Massachusetts-Lowell. “With MAVERICK, all the hurdles of traditional Raman have been overcome. This device provides very good measurements independently of cell line, media, and scale, which is very beneficial.”
The MAVERICK hub can monitor up to six bioreactor modules simultaneously, with independent analog/digital control of feed systems for each. Remote real-time web access to bioreactor status and settings is also supported through the MAVERICK hub. Biopharmaceutical process development scientists and manufacturers will be able to enhance process understanding and implement dynamic control strategies quicker and easier, leading to faster time to market and more robust and efficient processes.
“As the biopharmaceutical industry adopts Process Analytical Technologies to drive the advancement of Biopharma 4.0, scientists need an array of tools that enable them to monitor and control their process in real time,” said Christopher D. Brown, Chief Product Officer and co-founder of 908 Devices. “We are addressing this need with our full complement of devices. With MAVERICK, we are introducing a new platform that offers easy-to-integrate in-line analysis and control without the need for substantial expert configuration or set-up. In addition, as a spectroscopic-based device, MAVERICK is extensible to other analytes and parameters.”
908 Devices experts will share more details about MAVERICK during the following events, including at the BioProcess International (BPI) conference in Boston:
- Webinar(virtual) –September 18 at 11am ET – Chris Brown, CPO and co-founder, and Graziella Piras, Senior Director of Strategic Marketing at 908 Devices, will co-present this webinar about advanced in-line monitoring for bioprocessing, which will introduce the MAVERICK solution to the marketplace.
- Scientific presentation –September 19 at 9:30am ET – Chris Brown will host a session within the Cell Culture Track at BPI Boston titled, “In-line monitoring of bioprocess parameters for the 21 st century,” which will outline advancements in Biopharma 4.0 and the current state of spectroscopy-based approaches.
- Breakfast seminar –September 19 at 10am ET – Nick Randall, Bioprocessing Product Manager at 908 Devices, will conduct a talk at BPI Boston about “out-of-the-box implementation of optical monitoring of critical process parameters,” which will showcase the benefits and use cases of MAVERICK.
- You can also find 908 Devices at BPI Boston at booth #860.
- Scientific presentation – September 28 at 9am CET – During the World Smart Bioprocessing Summit-Pharma 4.0 in Berlin, Steve Driscoll, Senior Scientist at 908 Devices, will speak about the strengths and limitations of in-line multivariate bioprocess analysis. You can also find 908 Devices at Table 6 during the summit.
MAVERICK is part of 908 Devices’ suite of devices to help expedite bioprocessing development, including MAVEN – introduced earlier this year -- and REBEL. To learn more about 908 Devices, please visit: 908devices.com.
About 908 Devices
908 Devices is revolutionizing chemical and biochemical analysis with its simple handheld and desktop devices, addressing critical-to-life applications. The Company’s devices are used at the point-of-need to interrogate unknown and invisible materials and provide quick, actionable answers to directly address some of the most critical problems in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma/biopharma, forensics and adjacent markets. The Company is headquartered in the heart of Boston, where it designs and manufactures innovative products that bring together the power of mass spectrometry, microfluidic sampling and separations, software automation, and machine learning.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release includes “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the expected uses and capabilities of the Company’s products. Words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions which may cause actual results to differ materially from any results expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement, including the risks outlined under “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Additional information will be made available in the Company’s annual and quarterly reports and other filings that it makes from time to time with the SEC. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results. The Company has no obligation, and does not undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statement made in this press release to reflect changes since the date of this press release, except as may be required by law.
