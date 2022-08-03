DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022--
The global biotechnology market reached a value of US$ 617.98 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 964.96 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.71% during 2021-2027.
Companies Mentioned
- Amgen Inc.
- Biocon Limited
- Biogen Inc.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
- Genmab A/S
- Lonza Group AG
- Novartis AG
- Novo Nordisk A/S
- Pfizer Inc.
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Seagen Inc.
- Syngenta AG
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated
Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Biotechnology refers to the utilization of biological processes and living organisms to modify different products and services for a specific application. One such application includes the production of therapeutic proteins and other drugs through genetic engineering. Biotechnology is employed in the agriculture sector for growing genetically modified plants, improving pest resistance, enhancing crop herbicide tolerance, and facilitating sustainable farming. Moreover, it is gaining traction in wastewater treatment, chemical manufacturing, paper, textiles, and food products, and reducing the environmental footprint of industrial processes and making them cleaner as well as more efficient.
With the increasing food scarcity on account of the growing global population, there is a significant rise in the demand for biotechnology to enhance crop yield. Moreover, the increasing adoption of sustainable manufacturing methods is contributing to the market growth.
Apart from this, the application of biotechnology is expanding in the healthcare sector. It is used in stem cell research and cloning techniques for replacing defective cells and tissues in regenerative medicine. Furthermore, the increasing focus on finding molecular root causes of diseases is encouraging investments in research and development (R&D) activities in the field of biotechnology.
These activities will enable the production of therapeutic proteins and the improvement of existing pharmaceuticals and monoclonal antibodies, which can stop the disease progression. The need for biotechnology is further escalating for finding potential treatments of coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Besides this, the increasing demand for biofuels due to the strict emission regulations set by governing agencies worldwide is anticipated to influence the market growth.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global biotechnology market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global biotechnology market?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global biotechnology market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Biotechnology Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product Type
7 Market Breakup by Technology
8 Market Breakup by Application
9 Market Breakup by Region
10 SWOT Analysis
11 Value Chain Analysis
12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13 Price Analysis
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
