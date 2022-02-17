President Joe Biden is expected to nominate the first Black woman to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court, to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer.
Here are some other notable U.S. Supreme Court justices.
▪ Robert Taney was the court’s first Catholic justice, appointed by President Andrew Jackson in 1836. He served until 1864. As of February 2022, there are six Catholics on the bench.
▪ Louis Brandeis was the court’s first Jewish justice, serving from 1916 to 1939. He was known as a fierce critic of big business — and big government — while also advocating for free speech and protecting civil liberties in the light of changing technologies.
▪ Thurgood Marshall was the Supreme Court’s first Black justice, serving from 1967 to 1991. He’s widely known as an influential figure who championed the expansion of civil rights and limiting criminal punishments.
▪ Sandra Day O’Connor was the high court’s first female justice, serving from 1981 to 2006. Appointed by President Ronald Reagan, O’Connor was conservative early in her time on the bench, but later became known as a moderate.
▪ Sonia Sotomayor was the Supreme Court’s first Hispanic justice; she began her term in 2009. Appointed by President Obama, Sotomayor is part of the liberal minority on a court dominated by conservatives.
