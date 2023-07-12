PENNSAUKEN TOWNSHIP, New Jersey--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2023--
ALMAG Aluminum is bringing a former aluminum extrusion facility in Pennsauken Township, NJ back to life, revitalizing and rejuvenating over 163,000 square feet of the New Jersey complex.
The added capacity and capabilities of the expansion means ALMAG Customers throughout North America have even greater access to ALMAG’s industry-leading aluminum extrusion, fabrication, and finishing. ALMAG is now in a stronger position to support current and prospective Customers throughout North America, delivering their signature brand of complex, thin-walled, tight tolerance, high visual parts, that helped build their 70-year reputation.
ALMAG acquired two extrusion presses, both a 7” and 9”, along with a fully automated anodizing line, which has the capability of anodizing lengths up to 30 feet. In addition, ALMAG also invested in a variety of fabrication equipment, including CNC machines, punch presses and saws.
“The newly acquired equipment is almost a mirror image of what we have in Ontario,” said Joe Jackman, president of ALMAG. “The New Jersey facility is an extension of our existing operations and will produce the same type of complex, specialized profiles that we are already focused on. This development is a win-win for ALMAG and the local economy.”
Bringing aluminum extrusion back to Pennsauken Township, benefits ALMAG, their Customers and the skilled workforce in the community – a brighter future, made possible.
About ALMAG Aluminum
With over 400 employees, operating from plants in Brampton ON, Pennsauken NJ, and Florence AL, ALMAG Aluminum has built a reputation as an industry leader in extruding high-visual, tight tolerance, thin-walled, and complex aluminum extrusions. ALMAG is focused on four pillars of service; Design, Extrude, Fabricate and Finish to provide Customers with made possible solutions with the industries shortest lead times, making ALMAG your single-source supplier for any aluminum extrusion project.
Learn more at almag.com
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230711067518/en/
CONTACT: For media inquiries, please contact:
Rob Nelson
Executive Vice President | ALMAG Aluminum
t. 1-888-457-9480 x279
KEYWORD: NEW JERSEY UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ENGINEERING MANUFACTURING COMMERCIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY OTHER MANUFACTURING MACHINERY STEEL
SOURCE: ALMAG Aluminum
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 07/12/2023 08:37 AM/DISC: 07/12/2023 08:34 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230711067518/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.