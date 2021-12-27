A Classic Returns! SONIC Brings the Patty Melt Back to Menus Nationwide

OKLAHOMA CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 27, 2021--
SONIC ® Drive-In is bringing back its cheesy, classic Patty Melt to drive-ins across the nation. Starting at just $3.99*, guests can experience this savory delight beginning Dec. 27, while supplies last.
The SONIC® Patty Melt features a 100% pure seasoned beef patty, grilled onions, two slices of American cheese, mayo, and mustard – all packed between two thick, delectable slices of Texas Toast. (Photo: Business Wire)
Satisfying that melty cheese craving, the SONIC ® Patty Melt features a quarter pound** 100% pure seasoned beef patty, grilled onions, two slices of American cheese, mayo, and mustard – all packed between two thick, delectable slices of Texas Toast. For double the goodness, guests can try the Double Patty Melt—featuring two, quarter pound 100% pure seasoned beef patties.***
Earlier this year, SONIC upgraded its entire cheeseburger lineup by making improvements to every single ingredient, delivering cheesier and juicier burgers that SONIC guests are sure to crave. Along with crisp and flavorful ingredients, each cheeseburger, including the Patty Melt, offers 100% pure seasoned beef patties and melty American cheese that all come together in a precise order for the perfect burger bite, every time.
"With guests enjoying our now even more craveable cheeseburgers, SONIC wanted to provide a familiar dining staple wrapped in signature savory flavors with the return of the Patty Melt," said Scott Uehlein, executive chef at SONIC. "A comforting option after the holidays that’s complete with melty cheese and grilled onions, we’ve layered in all the ingredients between thick, golden slices of Texas Toast to offer guests a moment of delightful bliss!"
The SONIC ® Patty Melt is available from Dec. 27 until Feb. 27 while supplies last. Try one for half-price when ordering through the SONIC website or in the SONIC App.****
About SONIC ® Drive-In
SONIC, founded in 1953, is the largest drive-in restaurant brand in the United States with more than 3,500 restaurants in 46 states. Served by SONIC's iconic Carhops, the restaurant's expansive, award-winning menu offers unique, breakfast, lunch, dinner, snack and drink options for the whole family. SONIC is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit SonicDriveIn.com and InspireBrands.com.
