LOS ANGELES (AP) — Final winners at the 93rd Academy Awards:
Best picture: “ Nomadland ”
Best actress: Frances McDormand, “Nomadland”
Best actor: Anthony Hopkins, “The Father”
Original screenplay: “ Promising Young Woman,” Emerald Fennell
Adapted screenplay: Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton, “ The Father ”
International film: “ Another Round,” Denmark
Best supporting actor: Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah”
Best supporting actress: Yuh-Jung Youn, “Minari.”
Best director: Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland”
Sound: “ Sound of Metal ”
Makeup and hairstyling: “ Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom ”
Costume design: Ann Roth, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
Live action short film: “Two Distant Strangers”
Animated short film: “If Anything Happens I Love You”
Animated feature: “ Soul ”
Documentary short subject: “Colette”
Documentary feature: “My Octopus Teacher”
Visual effects: “Tenet”
Production design: “ Mank ”
Cinematography: “Mank”
Film editing: “Sound of Metal”
Original score: “Soul,″ Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste
Original song: “Fight for You” from “Judas and the Black Messiah” (Music by H.E.R. and Dernst Emile II; Lyric by H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas)
———
