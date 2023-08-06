Supporters or Niger's ruling junta, accompanied by some security forces, stand guard at a roundabout in Niamey, Niger, early Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, checking cars for weapons and keeping an eye out for foreign intervention. Nigeriens are bracing for a possible military intervention as time’s run out for its new junta leaders to reinstate the country’s ousted president. Sunday is the final day given by the West Africa regional bloc for mutinous soldiers to release President Mohamed Bazoum who said he’s been taken hostage.