Equitable, a leading financial services company and principal franchise of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EQH ), today announced the release of its first environmental, social and governance (ESG) report which provides details on the company’s strategy and progress in driving sustainable, positive social outcomes for all of its stakeholders.
In its inaugural report, Equitable describes its ESG vision as a force for good and its aspiration to play a role in addressing the challenges of its people, clients, communities and society. The report details Equitable’s ongoing efforts to harness its “big systems” – the aspects of the business that have the potential to create large-scale, positive impact – to deliver a sustainable impact in the communities in which the company operates and its people live and work.
“We believe delivering excellent business performance and doing good for society are unifying ambitions for us,” said Mark Pearson, CEO of Equitable. “Our mission as a company has never been more important, and with the publication of our ESG report, we are building on our commitment to being a force for good by helping tackle the challenges we face as a society today.”
The report highlights Equitable’s progress to date on its ESG program, including:
- Offering its first sustainable financing issuance to fund environmental and social projects aligned with the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals, reinforcing the company’s commitment to reducing inequalities and fostering healthier and more vibrant communities
- Leading the founding of the Coalition for Equity in Wholesaling, a consortium of insurance companies and other organizations dedicated to increasing the hiring, retention and career advancement of diverse wholesalers in the financial service industry
- Joining AllianceBernstein as a signatory to The Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI)
- Forming the CEO Taskforce to Advance Racial Equity to improve representation and advancement of Black Equitable employees and Equitable Advisors financial professionals
- Enhancing its flagship scholarship program, Equitable Excellence, to help address inequities in college affordability and college access; since inception, Equitable Foundation has awarded more than $30 million in scholarships to more than 6,800 students nationwide
Equitable continues to invest considerable resources in the holistic well-being of its employees and financial professionals, including training in adaptive leadership, advanced career modelling and building the skills of the future. In 2019, Equitable established the Innovation and Design Office to rethink and enhance the way the company delivers value for clients, continues to grow through innovation and attracts top talent. As a result, the company has embarked on a unique, enterprise-wide transformation program, New Ways of Working, to elevate innovation, efficiency, client satisfaction and employee engagement and create a more agile, customer-centric company. So far, Equitable has invested approximately 30,000 employee-hours of training to date on agile and design-thinking methodologies. i
Equitable’s ESG report and disclosures were prepared in alignment with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and the Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).
Equitable, a principal franchise of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EQH), has been one of America’s leading financial services providers since 1859. With the mission to help clients secure their financial well-being, Equitable provides advice, protection and retirement strategies to individuals, families and small businesses. Equitable has more than 8,000 employees and Equitable Advisors financial professionals and serves 2.8 million clients across the country.
