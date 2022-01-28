BOWLING GREEN, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 28, 2022--
A-Gas in the Americas is pleased to announce that after an intensive audit, Intertek has awarded ISO 9001:2015 certification to both A-Gas operating facilities in the United States.
A-Gas’ decision to achieve ISO 9001:2015 emerged from a focus on delivering superior products and services to its customers. This certification covers the total lifecycle management of refrigerants, fire protection gases, and DOT cylinders. To achieve compliance, A-Gas underwent a thorough company-wide audit that included the development of the quality management system, a detailed documentation review, and the full assessment of its operations at its facilities in Bowling Green, Ohio and Rhome, Texas.
President, Mike Armstrong, said, “A-Gas’ purpose is to protect and enhance the environment by effectively managing the lifecycle of refrigerant and fire protection gases to build a sustainable future. ISO 9001:2015 reflects our commitment to operational excellence and providing our customers with the highest quality products and services. These are critical for our industry as we transition towards a lower carbon footprint, utilizing the circular economy.”
Chris Oravetz, A-Gas’ Vice President of Operations added further: “Quality and consistency are among our customers highest priorities, and I’m excited to be a part of an organization that has invested deeply in its processes and people to achieve ISO 9001:2015. We are excited to partner with our customers and suppliers as we support the transition to a lower-GWP marketplace.”
With nearly 40 locations in the United States, A-Gas is a leading supplier of refrigerant and fire suppression gases, providing a full lifecycle approach through a variety of environmentally sustainable solutions, including on-site recovery, reclamation, and end-of-life disposal.
A-Gas (U.S.), headquartered in Bowling Green, Ohio, is a trading subsidiary of A-Gas International (headquartered in Bristol, UK) and is the World’s largest refrigerant recovery and reclamation company. The company’s core business offers environmental solutions and lifecycle management services for ozone depleting substances and global warming agents including CFCs, HCFCs, HFCs and Halons in the HVAC/Refrigeration and Fire Suppression Industries. For more information about A-Gas, please visit www.agas.com/us
