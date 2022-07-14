BOWLING GREEN, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 14, 2022--
A-Gas, a world leader in the supply and lifecycle management of refrigerant gases, has acquired Certified Refrigerant Services, Inc. (CRS) in Punta Gorda, Florida.
CRS has had a strong history of service excellence in Southern Florida for almost 30 years, providing an essential service for Florida’s HVACR contractors and, in turn, Floridians. A-Gas is excited to add the Founder and CEO, Rick Roland, and his team in Punta Gorda to the existing refrigerant business and operations teams and transition CRS customers to direct customers of A-Gas.
In 2021, Florida saw twice as many people move into the state compared to those who moved out of Florida. With an increasing population, the need for responsible refrigerant management will be crucial for all those involved in the lifecycle of refrigerants, from initial installation to maintenance and recovery. Responsible refrigerant management also enables A-Gas to reclaim more refrigerant gases, ensuring that fewer virgin products need to be manufactured.
This will only increase as the American Innovation and Manufacturing (AIM) Act phases down the United States’ production and consumption of all hydrofluorocarbon gases (HFCs), which are widely used in refrigeration, air conditioning, and fire protection, over the next 15 years. The phase-down of available virgin gases will greatly outpace the demand for both new equipment and the ongoing servicing of existing equipment. This gap will be filled by reclaimed gases, which A-Gas and CRS can provide.
Group Chief Executive Officer of A-Gas, Jack Govers, commented, “We are looking forward to this expansion of our refrigerant business in the USA. This demonstrates our ongoing commitment to safe and efficient recovery and reclamation of refrigerant gases, which is a critical part of the circular economy and a sustainable future.”
Mike Armstrong, President of A-Gas in the Americas commented, “As a modern reclaimer and supplier of refrigerant gases, A-Gas provides our customers and the industry sustainable solutions. By reclaiming refrigerant gases, we will continue to make a positive impact on the environment, which is even more important in a state like Florida that’s seen extreme weather due to climate change.”
Rick Roland, Founder and CEO of Certified Refrigerant Services noted, “Joining A-Gas is a no-brainer. With their global resources and expertise in recovery and reclamation, safety, and operations, the team I’ve built will continue to grow and develop. Together, we will be better positioned to serve the vital businesses we’ve supported over the years.”
This is A-Gas' tenth acquisition since the investment by Private Equity firm KKR. Recent acquisitions include Halon.US and H3R Clean Agents in the US, a site and reclamation facility in Italy, Salience Solutions in Australia in 2021, and Fuso.co.Ltd in Japan in January 2022.
About A-Gas
A-Gas (US), headquartered in Bowling Green, Ohio, is a trading subsidiary of A-Gas International (headquartered in Bristol, UK) and is the World’s largest refrigerant recovery and reclamation company. The company’s core business offers environmental solutions and lifecycle management services for ozone depleting substances and global warming agents including CFCs, HCFCs, HFCs, and Halons in the HVAC/Refrigeration and Fire Suppression Industries. For more information about A-Gas, please visit www.agas.com/us
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220714005498/en/
CONTACT: Jaclyn Schilkey
419-704-4737
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA FLORIDA OHIO
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: CHEMICALS/PLASTICS HVAC OTHER CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY MANUFACTURING CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY BUILDING SYSTEMS
SOURCE: A-Gas
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 07/14/2022 08:32 AM/DISC: 07/14/2022 08:32 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220714005498/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.