North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

A steady rain this morning. Showers with perhaps a rumble of thunder developing for the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.