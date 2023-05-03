A Grand New Look: Grand Geneva Resort & Spa Transforms Guest Rooms

LAKE GENEVA, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 3, 2023--
Marcus ® Hotels & Resorts, a nationally recognized owner and management company and division of The Marcus Corporation, is pleased to announce the renovation and redesign of Grand Geneva® Resort & Spa’s 358 guest rooms. After an extensive 6-month renovation, the newly transformed guest rooms and suites feature a warm contemporary design, which complements the AAA Four-Diamond property’s serene woodland and lakeside setting.
Newly renovated Superior 2 Queen Room at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa (Image courtesy of Grand Geneva Resort & Spa)
The redesign of Grand Geneva’s guest rooms is the third major investment over the last few years in a series of extensive renovations for the 1,300 acre, Lake Geneva, Wisconsin resort. A public area renovation was completed in spring 2021, which included a reinvention of the resort's lobby and lobby lounge plus the launch of its 60-seat outdoor dining venue, The Landing. Last summer, all guest room bathrooms received full renovations. In the coming months, the resort is planning a series of renovations to its meeting and event spaces.
“The continued investment and improvements to Grand Geneva Resort & Spa and the Marcus Hotels & Resorts portfolio ensure that travelers will enjoy these properties for generations to come,” shared Michael Evans, president of Marcus Hotels & Resorts. “Grand Geneva’s newly transformed rooms add another level of contemporary luxury, as we continue to enhance our guests’ award-winning hospitality experience while celebrating this beloved Lake Geneva resort.”
From spacious suites featuring fireplaces, dining areas and expansive patios, to rooms with private balconies and peaceful nature and lake views, Grand Geneva Resort & Spa offers 15 redesigned room styles to accommodate guest preferences and requirements at the all-season resort.
“Thoughtful planning and considerate attention to detail go into everything we do here at Grand Geneva – especially our renovation projects,” said Skip Harless, managing director, Grand Geneva Resort & Spa. “Each room has been completely reimagined from floor to ceiling with a palette of neutral colors and natural woods. New modern residential finishes, furnishings, and specially curated artwork by Midwestern designers welcome guests to a timeless, inviting space where they can take advantage of all of the amenities and services Grand Geneva is known for.”
Guests and visitors may now enjoy these upgrades as well as resort offerings and programming, award-winning restaurants featuring new seasonal menus, two championship golf courses, a WELL Spa + Salon, and more. Beginning this month, all guests will enjoy the newly redesigned rooms. The renovation of the resort’s entire collection of 358 guest rooms will be complete by Memorial Day weekend. For additional resort information and updates on renovations, visit grandgeneva.com.
About Grand Geneva® Resort & Spa
Grand Geneva Resort & Spa is an award-winning, AAA Four-Diamond all-seasons resort set on 1,300 acres in the legendary southeastern Wisconsin community of Lake Geneva. Located 90 minutes from Chicago and 50 minutes from Milwaukee, Grand Geneva Resort & Spa features 358 guest accommodations, including deluxe rooms and suites, along with 29 villas. On site, guests can enjoy the WELL Spa + Salon; two championship 18-hole golf courses; The Mountain Top, a ski and snowboard facility; 62,000-square-feet of meeting and convention space and three restaurants. Also on the resort’s grounds is the Timber Ridge Lodge & Waterpark, featuring 225 guest suites and 50,000 square feet of year-round, indoor/outdoor waterpark excitement, bringing the total number of rooms on the Grand Geneva campus to 612. For more information, please visit www.grandgeneva.com and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
About Marcus Hotels & Resorts
Marcus Hotels & Resorts owns and/or manages 16 hotels, resorts and other properties in the U.S. The company’s distinctive portfolio includes city-center meeting hotels, upscale resorts, historic properties, and premium branded and independent first-class hotels. Marcus Hotels & Resorts is an approved operator for all major lodging brands. A leader in the hospitality industry since 1962, Marcus Hotels & Resorts creates asset value for hotel owners through its expertise in management, development and product repositioning. This includes hotel food and beverage concepts developed by its Marcus Restaurant Group, featuring premier brands such as Mason Street Grill, ChopHouse, Miller Time® Pub & Grill and SafeHouse® Restaurants. For more information, please visit: http://media.marcushotels.com and follow the company on Facebook and Twitter (@MarcusHotels).
About The Marcus Corporation
Headquartered in Milwaukee, The Marcus Corporation is a leader in the lodging and entertainment industries, with significant company-owned real estate assets. In addition to its lodging division, its theatre division, Marcus Theatres ®, is the fourth largest theatre circuit in the U.S. and currently owns or operates 1,036 screens at 83 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern® by Marcus and Bistro Plex ® brands. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.marcuscorp.com.
