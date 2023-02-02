A Great Day for DIY – CORSAIR Launches a Multitude of New Component Products for PC Builders

CORSAIR® (NASDAQ: CRSR), a world leader in enthusiast components for gamers, creators, and PC builders, today launched a slew of upgrades to a wide range of its most acclaimed PC components. With its best performing RGB fan in the AF RGB ELITE, new liquid CPU cooler options in the iCUE ELITE CAPELLIX XT, ELITE LCD XT, and RGB ELITE Series, and new 4000D/5000D RGB AIRFLOW cases, CORSAIR is delivering stylish looks and upgraded performance in a large-scale coordinated launch to support enthusiasts building a brand-new performance PC or upgrading their system for the new year.