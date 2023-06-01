AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — A Jordanian TV says Britain's Prince William and wife Kate have arrived in Jordan to attend the country's royal wedding.
AP
A Jordanian TV says Britain's Prince William and wife Kate have arrived in Jordan to attend the country's royal wedding
- AP
-
-
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Eagle-Tribune get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Canobie Lake Park to put in new ride next to 'Untamed'
- Joseph's Trattoria transformation plan to include added wetland protections
- Blaze destroys Andover home
- Parades, ceremonies set for Memorial Day
- Lawrence fishing hot spot pays off again for annual anglers tourney
- Haverhill pastor shot, killed in Dorchester
- Derry community mourns business owner killed in shooting
- Town lawyer's retirement brings about changes
- Division 2 Track Championship: Connolly leads North Andover to dominant title, Central duo shine again
- E-T Student-Athlete Nominee: Jacqueline Story, Haverhill High
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.