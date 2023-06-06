HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 6, 2023--
Texas legal legend Rusty Hardin has been named one of the top trial lawyers in the country by Chambers USA, widely considered the most prestigious and sought-after guide in the legal industry.
In his sixth consecutive year to be recognized, Mr. Hardin received Band 1 rankings – the highest honor – in four categories. He was named a top trial lawyer in the nation, a top trial lawyer in Texas, was recognized for his work as a Texas litigator handling white-collar crime and government investigations, and was honored for his commercial litigation work in Houston and surrounding areas.
Attorney rankings, published annually by London-based Chambers and Partners, are chosen through one of the most rigorous review processes in the industry. The process includes thousands of attorney and client interviews designed to identify law firms and lawyers who demonstrate excellence. Rankings are assessed on qualities such as technical legal ability, professional conduct, client service, commercial astuteness, diligence, and commitment.
Chambers USA stated that Mr. Hardin is “firmly positioned at the forefront of the state’s litigation Bar, having earned a sterling reputation for his formidable trial skills and his track record in the courtroom …”
Clients interviewed by Chambers USA called Mr. Hardin “as good as it gets” and “a legend in his own right.”
“People consider him one of the best trial lawyers in the U.S. or at least on everyone's top 10 list,” one client told Chambers researchers. “He has tried hundreds of cases and juries love him.”
Another client said, “Rusty is just fantastic. He's the consummate litigator and does a wonderful job.”
In his more than 45-year career, Mr. Hardin has represented companies and individuals across a broad range of industries in both civil and criminal cases. He was named a 2021 Plaintiffs’ Lawyer Trailblazer by The National Law Journal, given a lifetime achievement award by Texas Lawyer, named a “Lion of the Texas Bar” by Texas Lawbook, and inducted into the International Academy of Trial Lawyers and the American College of Trial Lawyers. In 2020, he was inducted as a Texas Legal Legend by the Litigation Section of the State Bar of Texas.
Just this year, Mr. Hardin was inducted into the Lawdragon Leading Lawyers Hall of Fame and named to Lawdragon’s list of 500 Leading Litigators. He has been named to the list of the Best Lawyers in America every year since 2016 and to the list of Texas Super Lawyers each year since 2003.
Rusty Hardin & Associates, LLP has built a solid reputation for taking on the causes of its clients and obtaining favorable results in commercial litigation, white-collar criminal defense, plaintiffs’ personal injury, appellate matters, and general civil and criminal litigation. To learn more about the firm’s representative matters, visit https://www.rustyhardin.com/.
