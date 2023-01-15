North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Mostly cloudy with snow flurries and snow showers, especially in the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%..

Tonight

Snow showers early will become steadier snow overnight. Expect mist and reduced visibilities at times. Low 28F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.