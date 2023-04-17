The Louisville police officer who was injured in the April 10 mass shooting at Old National Bank in downtown Louisville remains in critical but stable condition, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.
Officer Nickolas Wilt was shot in the head by an armed gunman who killed five people at the bank on E. Main Street in downtown Louisville last week, police said. He was rushed to a hospital for emergency surgery, where he has remained since the shooting happened. Wilt was one of nine people taken to the hospital after the shooting. One of those hospitalized has since died.
Wilt is the only patient still hospitalized from the shooting, according to UofL Health. The other seven patients were previously treated and discharged from the hospital.
“He remains in critical, but stable condition,” LMPD said in a tweet Monday. “The family sees and feels the love.”
Doctors have had trouble balancing Wilt’s body temperature and managing cranium pressure, the Louisville Metro Police Foundation said in a Facebook post Saturday morning. But he was stabilizing, the foundation said in the post.
“Please continue to pray,” the Louisville Metro Police Foundation said in the Facebook post.
Wilt had graduated from the police academy March 31 and was on only his fourth shift when the shooting happened, officials said during a news conference previously.
Wilt previously served as a firefighter and a dispatcher, according to the foundation. His brother, Zack, is also in the LMPD academy.
The foundation is accepting donations to support Wilt and his family. Donations can be made on the Facebook post directly, through Venmo, or on the foundation’s website at saferlouisville.org.
All money raised will go directly to the family, according to the foundation.
