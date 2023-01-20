DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 20, 2023--
The "A2P & P2A Messaging Market Intelligence Report - Global Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global A2P & P2A Messaging Market is projected to reach USD 116.33 billion by 2030 from USD 67.10 billion in 2022, at a CAGR 7.11% during the forecast period.
Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecasts across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF; multiple currency support helps organization leaders to make better decisions.
In this report, the years 2018 and 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 as the base year, 2023 as the estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as the forecast period.
- The Americas A2P & P2A Messaging Market size was estimated at USD 24,285.81 million in 2022 and expected to reach USD 25,920.11 million in 2023, at a CAGR 7.06% to reach USD 41,917.76 million by 2030.
- The Asia-Pacific A2P & P2A Messaging Market size was estimated at USD 19,872.87 million in 2022 and expected to reach USD 21,316.10 million in 2023, at a CAGR 7.19% to reach USD 34,644.20 million by 2030.
- The Europe, Middle East & Africa A2P & P2A Messaging Market size was estimated at USD 22,947.19 million in 2022 and expected to reach USD 24,543.44 million in 2023, at a CAGR 7.11% to reach USD 39,775.92 million by 2030.
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
The report on the Global A2P & P2A Messaging Market identifies key attributes about the customer to define the potential market and identify different needs across the industry. Understanding the potential customer group's economies and geographies can help gain business acumen for better strategic decision-making. The market coverage across different industry verticals reveals the hidden truth about the players' strategies in different verticals and helps the organization decide target audience. This report gives you the composite view of sub-markets coupled with comprehensive industry coverage and provides you with the right way of accounting factors such as norms & regulations, culture, to make right coverage strategy for the market plan.
This research report categorizes the Global A2P & P2A Messaging Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
Type:
- A2P
- P2A
Traffic:
- Multi-Country
- National
Messaging Platform:
- Cloud API Messaging Platform
- Traditional & Managed Messaging Platform
Industry:
- Aerospace & Defense
- Automotive & Transportation
- Banking, Financial Services & Insurance
- Building, Construction & Real Estate
- Consumer Goods & Retail
- Education
- Energy & Utilities
- Government & Public Sector
- Healthcare & Life Sciences
- Information Technology
- Manufacturing
- Media & Entertainment
- Telecommunication
- Travel & Hospitality
Application:
- Authentication Services
- Customer Relationship Management Services
- Inquiry & Search Related Services
- Interactive Messages
- Notifications & Alerts
- Promotional & Marketing Services
- Pushed Content Services
- Voting & Entertainment
Company Usability Profiles:
- ClickSend Pty Ltd.
- Comviva Technologies Limited
- DIMOCO Europe GmbH
- Global Message Services AG
- Infobip Ltd.
- LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA
- Mavenir Systems, Inc.
- MessageBird B.V.
- Mobiweb Limited
- Plivo Inc.
- Retarus GmbH
- Route Mobile Limited
- SAP SE
- Sinch
- Tata Communications Limited
- Telnyx LLC
- Twilio Inc.
- Tyntec
- VoiceSage
- Vonage Holdings Corp.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Market Overview
4. Americas A2P & P2A Messaging Market
5. Asia-Pacific A2P & P2A Messaging Market
6. Europe, Middle East & Africa A2P & P2A Messaging Market
7. Competitive Landscape
8. Company Usability Profiles
9. Appendix
