In light of today’s litigation settlement by JPMorgan Chase & Co. and given that AAMC is based in the U.S. Virgin Islands, the company issued the following statement:
- Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSE: AAMC) has had no known personal, financial or business interactions with the late Jeffrey Epstein, his estate, or business entities.
John P. de Jongh, Jr., former AAMC chairman, last week voluntarily resigned from the company’s board of directors. Due to de Jongh’s former position as governor of the U.S. Virgin Islands, he made the decision to resign as AAMC chairman to avoid any distractions from the operations of the company.
About AAMC
AAMC is a private credit provider that originates alternative assets to provide liquidity and capital to under-served markets. We also continue to assess opportunities that could potentially be of long-term benefit to shareholders. Additional information is available at www.altisourceamc.com.
