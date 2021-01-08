NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Donald, Travis Kelce are unanimous picks for AP’s NFL All-Pro Team; Aaron Rodgers is top quarterback.
AP
Aaron Donald, Travis Kelce are unanimous picks for AP’s NFL All-Pro Team; Aaron Rodgers is top quarterback
-
- Updated
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Sun City Center - May was born in Haverhill, on May 17, 1942, the daughter of the late Wilfred and Mary A. (Curtin) Lapierre. She married Charles E. Gates, also of Haverhill, and settled down in the Crystal Lake area to raise their four children. May and Charlie enjoyed spending time with th…
- By Lillian Shapiro Special Correspondent For Real Estate Marketplace