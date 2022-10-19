Aaron Mitchell Finegold Joins Kingsley Gate Partners as Chief Marketing Officer

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022--
Kingsley Gate Partners, a global executive search firm that is private-equity backed, tech-enabled, and rapidly expanding worldwide, today announced that Aaron Mitchell Finegold has joined the firm as Chief Marketing Officer. Based in San Francisco, he will oversee the firm’s full-funnel marketing strategy, external communications, and investment in business-critical capabilities such as experimentation, marketing automation, and measurement.
Aaron brings over 15 years of experience in digital marketing, brand strategy, customer insights, user acquisition, and design thinking to Kingsley Gate Partners. His experience driving innovation across both technology and professional services companies makes him uniquely qualified to lead Kingsley Gate Partners' marketing efforts.
"We are thrilled to add Aaron to Kingsley Gate’s leadership team,” said Umesh Ramakrishnan, CEO of Kingsley Gate Partners. “We spent the last few years building a successful disruptive platform and we needed a next-generation CMO to tell the world our story. Aaron fits that bill to a T. We are now ready for the big stage.”
Before joining Kingsley Gate, Aaron spent three years as a senior leader at LinkedIn, with a focus on developing leading-edge marketing strategy, reinforcing marketing foundations (e.g., data, technology) and ensuring strong collaboration between marketing and other functions. Prior to LinkedIn, Aaron was an Associate Partner in McKinsey & Company's Marketing and Sales practice and served as a Worldwide Marketing Strategy Consultant at Ogilvy & Mather, developing demand generation and brand marketing strategies.
“I’m ecstatic to be joining Kingsley Gate at this exciting moment in the company’s history. In a world where talent remains nearly every organization’s top priority, identifying, selecting, and onboarding the right leadership can shape future outcomes, not just for the company in question but for the world. I’m honored to be able to work with such a remarkable leadership team and lead an extremely innovative and talented band of marketers around the world. I’m looking forward to helping elevate the brand, building capabilities, and telling the stories that matter most as we at Kingsley Gate Partners enter our next phase of growth.” Aaron said.
Aaron earned a B.A. with high honors in Psychology and English Literature from Brandeis University and an M.B.A. from INSEAD, during which time he presented digital strategy research with Accenture at the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos. Multilingual, Aaron is fluent in Spanish, French and English.
About Kingsley Gate Partners
Transforming the world of retained executive search, Kingsley Gate Partners leverages its proprietary and tech-enabled search platform and a world-class cadre of consultants to provide greater accountability, accuracy, velocity, and transparency to the search process in a manner that ensures a lasting strategic fit between executives and clients. The firm’s search consultants operate globally with expertise in all major industries and markets. Kingsley Gate Partners serves best-of-breed organizations in over 30 countries. For more information, go to www.KingsleyGate.com.
